One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 27, 2025

Pfizer has delayed a major study into the risks of heart damage in children who received the company’s Covid mRNA “vaccines,” pushing the probe back until for another five years.

The delays mean that the results of the study won’t be known until ten years after the injections were first rolled out for public use.

The Pfizer-sponsored clinical trial assessing long-term myocarditis outcomes in youth following Covid mRNA “vaccination” is now expected to be completed by November 2030.

As Slay News has previously reported, Myocarditis is a “silent killer” at the center of the sudden deaths crisis that emerged after the Covid injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

The condition reduces heart function, causing strokes, blood clots, cardiac arrest, or even sudden death.

Myocarditis is described by cardiologists as a “silent killer” as it’s often symptomless, leaving many sufferers unaware that they have it until they suffer a side effect, such as a cardiac arrest, when it’s too late.

According to the CDC, myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The study, listed as NCT05295290 on ClinicalTrials.gov, was originally expected to conclude in 2025.

The delay has drawn scrutiny from public health advocates and vaccine safety critics.

The Phase 4 observational study began enrollment in 2022 and is being conducted at 32 pediatric hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

It is designed to follow approximately 300 participants under age 21 who developed myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”

A comparison group of 100 individuals who developed myocarditis after COVID-19 infection or MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) will also be studied.

According to the ClinicalTrials.gov listing, the study aims to assess cardiac function through cardiac MRI, ECGs, echocardiograms, and quality-of-life measurements.

Participants will be followed for up to five years from the onset of their myocarditis.

As of June 2025, no outcome data have been posted publicly, although the study remains active and continues to recruit participants.

The updated completion date was added to the trial record this month.

Critics have noted that the original vaccine trials were conducted and completed within months, while this follow-up safety study will span nearly a decade.

Public comments and analysts on platforms such as Substack have expressed concern about the slow pace of data collection and reporting.

The study’s relatively small sample size and non-randomized design have also been raised as limitations.

Pfizer’s trial listing indicates that individual participant data may be made available on request, but no interim results have been shared to date.

The study is sponsored by Pfizer in collaboration with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), under the broader oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the listing, the trial is “open-label” and categorized as “low-intervention.”

The study’s stated goal is to provide clarity on the long-term cardiac outcomes following post-vaccine myocarditis in children and adolescents, a deadly adverse event particularly affecting young males.

Federal health agencies have emphasized the importance of ongoing post-marketing surveillance.

No public comments from Pfizer or FDA officials have been included in the trial listing or subsequent updates.

As of now, the Pfizer injections remain approved and recommended in some jurisdictions for pediatric use.

The trial’s new timeline has prompted renewed calls for greater transparency and interim safety updates.

It comes as families and physicians continue to weigh evolving risks and benefits in the context of adolescent Covid “vaccination.”

Critics, including the Australian Substack PharmaFiles by Aussie17, note that Pfizer completed its original mRNA “vaccine” trial in less than a year.

However, the company now requires nearly ten years to finalize a study assessing a known risk.

The delay raises questions about interim findings.

The extension from 2025 to 2030 may delay public health guidance or compensation claims.

Source: slaynews.com

One hundred and eleven people, including 100 U.S. government employees, were involved in the Biden Administration’s myocarditis cover-up...

Share

Related articles: