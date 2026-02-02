Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lora Morrison's avatar
Lora Morrison
4h

The Canadian government are making fools of us. They are hoping that years of delay will make us forget but they are badly mistaken. They are criminals hiding the evidence. I hope and pray that one day there will be a reckoning!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
4h

And now follows a public health announcement by Ali G, on behalf of Health Canada....

Hear me now. Hear me now. 🎤

Booyakasha! 🇬🇧😎🇯🇵

Me is Ali G, speakin’ on behalf of da Department of Do-What-You’s-Told, innit. Dis message is very science, very official, an’ extremely effective — like, trust me, I got a clipboard. 📋✨

Dey be sayin’ da vaccine is safe an’ effective.

Safe, like… mostly strife, innit.

Effective, like… depends what you mean by defective. 🤷‍♂️💉

Now, some haters be talkin’ side effects — tings like:

💥 headaches

💥 heart tings goin’ boom-boom funny

💥 paralysis

💥 sudden naps (permanent... Aye)

But dat don’t mean nuffin’, yeah?

Cos if it was important, dey woulda mentioned it before you signed da consent form wot you didn’t read. 📄😤

People be askin’, “Ali G, where da proof?”

An I say: proof is a feelin’, bruv. 🧠✨ (Ali’s ring-laden hand touches his heart, as he gazes into da camera like he just said sumfin’ deeply profound) 🖐️💍🥹

Proof is when a man in a white coat says “studies show” an’ you don’t ask questions — outta respect.

An if you do ask questions, don’t stress — Health Canada got your back, yeah.

Dey’ll release all da injury data in about 15 years, once it’s fully redacted... Aye⏳😌

Dey say it protect you from fings you can’t see, can’t isolate, an’ can’t explain properly — but dat’s da magic of science, innit? 🪄

If you don’t understand it, dat just means it’s working.

An remember — if it don’t work, dat’s cos you didn’t take enough of it.

So take another one.

An another one.

An a booster for da booster’s booster. 🔁🔁🔁

Now, me Julie keep naggin’ me for a kid, yeah, so Aiz been takin’ ’er to da clinic for regular boosters, aye. 💉💉

Dey say consistency is key, innit — like DJin’ or parole check-ins.

Becks named ’is first son Brooklyn, but if a miracle does happen an’ me Julie gets preggaz after all dem shots, me first child would ’av to be named “Da Bogs at Staines KFC.” 🍼🍗🚽

Cos dat’s where modern miracles is born, bruv.✨

So do da right fing.

Roll up your sleeve.

Roll up your other sleeve.

An if you feel dizzy, confused, or suddenly disappear from da statistics — don’t worry.

Dat means it’s definitely safe an’ effective. ✔️✔️

Respec’.

Booyakasha. 🇬🇧💉😎 🇯🇵

(Cheerful Ali G theme fades in, drowning out any remaining questions)

Ali… Ali… Ali Ali… 🎶

(End of public health announcement)

Reply
Share
4 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture