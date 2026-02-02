Nothing to See Here: Ottawa LOCKS Vaccine Injury Records Away for 15 Years
If it’s truly safe and effective, why hide the records until 2039?
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Health Canada has confirmed it is withholding internal vaccine and drug injury reports for up to 15 years, citing the volume of records involved.
The disclosure surfaced through a parliamentary inquiry into extreme Access to Information delays, delays that now stretch for years, and in some cases decades, across the federal government.
As Ottawa continues to promise transparency, some of the most sensitive public health records remain sealed until the 2040s.
By westernstandard February 2, 2026
Health Canada has locked away internal reports on vaccine and drug injuries for up to 15 years, citing the sheer scale of the records involved, according to documents tabled in Parliament.
The disclosure emerged in an Inquiry of Ministry response detailing unusually long delays under the Access To Information Act.
Health Canada confirmed its longest current extension is 15 years, covering a request for vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports dating back to 1998.
Officials said the request originally involved several million pages of records. It has since been narrowed in scope and is now being processed, but the extended delay remains one of the longest on record within the federal government.
The Public Health Agency of Canada also acknowledged lengthy delays tied to pandemic-era records, with one request extended by more than five years.
The agency blamed the backlog on the volume of material moving through senior offices during COVID-19, the need for extensive consultations, parliamentary motions, and what it described as the requester’s refusal to narrow the scope of the request.
The figures were released after Conservative MP Colin Reynolds of Elmwood-Transcona asked which Access To Information requests received since January 1, 2020 had the longest extensions still underway.
While Health Canada’s delay raised eyebrows, it does not hold the overall record.
Public Works reported an extension of 10,000 days — roughly 27 years — for a request received in 2023 involving about 200,000 pages of documents.
The department did not say whether the file was related to COVID-19.
Other departments also reported multi-year delays. Industry Canada acknowledged a 12-year extension on one file, while the Immigration and Refugee Board delayed another for a decade.
Across government, extensions of two to three years were reported at Environment, Finance, Justice, the Correctional Service, the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the CRTC, Treasury Board, Administrative Tribunals Support Service and Export Development Canada.
Delays stretched to four years at the Communications Security Establishment, five years at Employment, Fisheries, Library and Archives Canada, and the Privy Council.
Public Safety reported a six-year delay tied to 30,000 pages of classified material, National Defence cited a seven-year extension, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it took eight years to process nearly 68,000 pages of records.
The lengthy delays stand in contrast to cabinet’s 2015 promise that federal information would be “open by default.”
Emails released in 2019 later showed some departments weighed political considerations before releasing information.
One internal message at Telefilm Canada questioned whether records were of public interest or if media were requesting them, and whether there was a “high profile” political or public policy angle.
Management acknowledged that such contextual factors could influence decisions on whether information was released to the public or parliamentarians.
Related articles:
The Canadian government are making fools of us. They are hoping that years of delay will make us forget but they are badly mistaken. They are criminals hiding the evidence. I hope and pray that one day there will be a reckoning!
And now follows a public health announcement by Ali G, on behalf of Health Canada....
Hear me now. Hear me now. 🎤
Booyakasha! 🇬🇧😎🇯🇵
Me is Ali G, speakin’ on behalf of da Department of Do-What-You’s-Told, innit. Dis message is very science, very official, an’ extremely effective — like, trust me, I got a clipboard. 📋✨
Dey be sayin’ da vaccine is safe an’ effective.
Safe, like… mostly strife, innit.
Effective, like… depends what you mean by defective. 🤷♂️💉
Now, some haters be talkin’ side effects — tings like:
💥 headaches
💥 heart tings goin’ boom-boom funny
💥 paralysis
💥 sudden naps (permanent... Aye)
But dat don’t mean nuffin’, yeah?
Cos if it was important, dey woulda mentioned it before you signed da consent form wot you didn’t read. 📄😤
People be askin’, “Ali G, where da proof?”
An I say: proof is a feelin’, bruv. 🧠✨ (Ali’s ring-laden hand touches his heart, as he gazes into da camera like he just said sumfin’ deeply profound) 🖐️💍🥹
Proof is when a man in a white coat says “studies show” an’ you don’t ask questions — outta respect.
An if you do ask questions, don’t stress — Health Canada got your back, yeah.
Dey’ll release all da injury data in about 15 years, once it’s fully redacted... Aye⏳😌
Dey say it protect you from fings you can’t see, can’t isolate, an’ can’t explain properly — but dat’s da magic of science, innit? 🪄
If you don’t understand it, dat just means it’s working.
An remember — if it don’t work, dat’s cos you didn’t take enough of it.
So take another one.
An another one.
An a booster for da booster’s booster. 🔁🔁🔁
Now, me Julie keep naggin’ me for a kid, yeah, so Aiz been takin’ ’er to da clinic for regular boosters, aye. 💉💉
Dey say consistency is key, innit — like DJin’ or parole check-ins.
Becks named ’is first son Brooklyn, but if a miracle does happen an’ me Julie gets preggaz after all dem shots, me first child would ’av to be named “Da Bogs at Staines KFC.” 🍼🍗🚽
Cos dat’s where modern miracles is born, bruv.✨
So do da right fing.
Roll up your sleeve.
Roll up your other sleeve.
An if you feel dizzy, confused, or suddenly disappear from da statistics — don’t worry.
Dat means it’s definitely safe an’ effective. ✔️✔️
Respec’.
Booyakasha. 🇬🇧💉😎 🇯🇵
(Cheerful Ali G theme fades in, drowning out any remaining questions)
Ali… Ali… Ali Ali… 🎶
(End of public health announcement)