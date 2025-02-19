Nothing to See Here: Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann COLLAPSES during Senate session
Cause unknown
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Mississippi Today reports: Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann on Wednesday morning collapsed while presiding over the state Senate chamber. He was later reported to be doing OK, but few details were provided.
A few minutes before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, as the Senate was about to take up its final appropriation bills for the day, Hosemann slumped over his podium and microphone, then fell to one side.
The Legislature quickly removed a video recording of Senate proceedings that showed the incident.
Medical staff tended to him as he appeared to be conscious and was sitting upright shortly after he fell. Later, Hosemann was seen walking out of the Capitol flanked by staff and security and he got in a government vehicle, not one of two AMR ambulances that had been stationed outside.
Senate staff had quickly cleared the chamber of people other than Senators after he fell. The Senate remained in recess until 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby presided over the chamber when it returned for the afternoon and met briefly, but no update on Hosemann was given from the well.
After the Senate adjourned, Kirby said, “Everything’s fine. I think he wanted to come back this afternoon, but I’ll bet he’s back in the morning.”
Prior to the incident, Hosemann had left the third-floor Senate chamber briefly to address a group of Mississippi Main Street Association representatives, then returned to the Senate chamber and his podium.
Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins, one of Hosemann’s top Senate lieutenants, on social media said Hosemann appeared to be doing well.
“I appreciate all of the calls and text messages concerning Lt Governor Hosemann,” Harkins posted. “As he walked out of the Capitol a little while ago, he looked at us and said, ‘Hey, that last bill was awful!’ He is doing well, and if I know him he will be trying to come back to the Capitol today.”
Related articles:
Did he get the 9th booster?
We should be allowed to ask and get an answer.
Vax status was all the rage just a few years ago!!!
A True Story...one of many I hear and even witness. Damn you greedy bastards murdering children, damn you all to hell!!! All for your damned idolatry of the love of money.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is why I won't shut up about the damned vaccines!
These are my twin daughters Jessica and Ashley. They were born normally a month early for twins, in 1985. Except for medical hernia issues that Jessica had since infancy, they were happy and bright! You can see it in their eyes. They were in normal school and had lots of friends and lots of activities! Our dreams for them were optimistic and beautiful.
But then something happened in 1998, when they were 12 years old. They had the Hepatitis B shot for school. 20 minutes later, it was followed by anaphylaxis, blue lips, projectile vomiting, and seizure-like flailing of the arms and eyes rolling back. The doctor yelled at me on the phone when I called her, and insisted that it was not from the injections that she administered 20 minutes prior at the office.
Jessica's life was immediately set back and changed after this. She never ever functioned at her full potential ever again after that shot. She was finally diagnosed with Autism in her teenage years. Complex medical issues followed her throughout her life.
Ashley, on the other hand recovered from this episode, after a week or so, but did go on to have occasional black outs and would fall unconscious. The doctors called it Syncope, and one of her spinal tests confirmed that it could be Guillian Barre Syndrome. Ashley continued to work very hard through all of this. She was even on the Dean's List in college, but continued to have the blackouts. In 2008 Ashley ended up in the hospital needing blood transfusions and her life went downhill fast after that. She was eventually diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimers.
Today, both Ashley and Jessica are totally disabled, have extreme difficulty with communication, wear diapers and are incontinent and need 24/7 care. That spark in their eyes faded a long time ago, and so did our dreams for their future.💔