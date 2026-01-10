Nothing to See Here: MAHA “Winning” Enters the UNIVERSAL FLU SHOT Phase
No reversals, no accountability, just the same system quietly declaring victory again.
Source: Sense Receptor
FDA head Marty Makary—who previously urged pregnant women to get COVID injections—now says, “we would like to see a universal flu shot” for the population.
Not a single mRNA poison jab was withdrawn, and yet here we are:
The FDA is moving forward, promoting a universal flu shot as the next chapter in the same approach.
Is this what “winning” looks like, MAHA?
Not only no accountability,
but NO remorse, just continuing drive to MURDER and
maim humanity when there IS now as their WAS a safe alternative protocol
More like a universal death injection. No matter what these silly clowns in the HHS call them, vaccines are still poisons and toxic. There are NO ingredients in any vaccine that your body requires to be healthy. Not one.