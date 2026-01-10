One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Source: Sense Receptor

FDA head Marty Makary—who previously urged pregnant women to get COVID injections—now says, “we would like to see a universal flu shot” for the population.

Not a single mRNA poison jab was withdrawn, and yet here we are:

The FDA is moving forward, promoting a universal flu shot as the next chapter in the same approach.

Is this what “winning” looks like, MAHA?

Share

Related articles: