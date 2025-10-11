One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Are we tired of winning yet?

This week delivered a double dose of “wins”:

The CDC and its independent panel of vaccine advisers have quietly opened the door to wider access to Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy, softening an earlier decision by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to stop recommending that pregnant women get the shots.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in September to advise that adults get the Covid-19 shot through shared clinical decisionmaking between patients and providers. It did not specifically vote on whether the shot should be administered during pregnancy, yet the vote appears to encompass pregnant women, according to an update this month on the CDC website that reflects the new guidance.

And to complement the CDC’s quiet reversal, the White House made sure to let everyone know the President got his Covid shot too.

Because clearly, all this sudden momentum has nothing to do with Pfizer’s shiny new $70 billion deal, pure coincidence, of course.

