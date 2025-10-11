Nothing to See Here — Just More MAHA “Wins”
CDC quietly expands Covid shots for pregnant women, and the White House announces the President got his too.
Are we tired of winning yet?
This week delivered a double dose of “wins”:
The CDC and its advisers have quietly expanded access to the Covid-19 shot for pregnant women, reversing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s earlier move to remove it from the immunization schedule.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in September to advise that adults get the Covid-19 shot through shared clinical decisionmaking between patients and providers. It did not specifically vote on whether the shot should be administered during pregnancy, yet the vote appears to encompass pregnant women, according to an update this month on the CDC website that reflects the new guidance.
And to complement the CDC’s quiet reversal, the White House made sure to let everyone know the President got his Covid shot too.
Because clearly, all this sudden momentum has nothing to do with Pfizer’s shiny new $70 billion deal, pure coincidence, of course.
The entire conventional "normie" political process in America is a sham. Everything both "sides" do--every action, every word, every motivation--is just an excuse to move forward to implement the globalist imprisonment beast system. I cannot look at any of these people in office and NOT wonder if they are possessed by actual demons.
That universal vaccine RFK is promoting should stop everyone dead in their tracks. We know it will if they take it. The deception here is off the charts.