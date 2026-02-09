One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Niamh Harris February 9, 2026

An official government statement has surfaced that announces the death of Jeffrey Epstein a day early.

A federal statement announcing Jeffrey Epstein’s death has surfaced in newly released Justice Department files, with a date of August 9, 2019 ….one day before he allegedly killed himself.

The document released by the US Department of Justice in the latest set of the Epstein Files says that Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, where he was pronounced dead.

However, prison records and official accounts show that Epstein was not found dead until the morning of August 10, 2019, when he was discovered by a corrections officer delivering breakfast to him.

His death occurred before he was due to give evidence at his trial charged with counts of sex trafficking minors.

InfoWars reports: The statement reads, “Earlier this morning, the Manhattan Correctional Center confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges brought by this Office of engaging in the sex trafficking of minors, had been found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

“Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court.

“To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment.”

Epstein was held at the Manhattan Correctional Center from 7 July 2019 until his death in August of that year. He was charged with sex-trafficking minors and conspiracy.

His death was ruled suicide by hanging.

Newly released files provide additional details about the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

The Daily Mail reports, “According to the records, investigators from the FBI and the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General identified footage showing what appeared to be an unidentified figure moving toward the floor where Epstein was housed.

“The footage reportedly captured an orange-colored shape ascending a staircase in the vicinity of Epstein’s housing unit during the overnight hours.

“Investigators noted the movement but did not publicly conclude whether the figure had any direct connection to Epstein or his death.

“The surveillance system’s limitations and malfunctions prevented investigators from reconstructing a complete visual record of activity in the unit.”

A complete timeline of Epstein’s final hours has still yet to be established. Guards assigned to monitor Epstein did not conduct mandatory checks on him, and cameras monitoring his cell are reported to have malfunctioned.

