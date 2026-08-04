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By Rhoda Wilson August 2, 2026

A few days ago, Senator Rand Paul released documents that showed Bill Gates was issued a Q clearance by the US Department of Energy (“DOE”). Gates held this high-level clearance from 2014 to 2021.

DOE describes a Q authorisation as “equivalent to Top Secret … with a Q an individual can be given access to Top Secret National Security Information if his or her duties require it.”

“If you have a current, Top-Secret security clearance … The access authorisation will be granted based on ‘reciprocity’: the principle that a security clearance or access authorisation at the same level granted by any authorised Federal agency must be recognised and accepted by all other agencies,” DOE explains.

The following is a thread posted on Twitter (now X) by Rand Paul on 31 July 2026.

Related: Rand Paul’s Bill Gates File Dump Shows a Q Clearance and Fauci Editing His Pandemic Playbook, RedState, 31 July 2026

Bill Gates Had a Q Clearance and a Private Editor at NIH

By Senator Rand Paul

Across nearly twenty years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (“BMGF”) built a relationship with the Federal government that ran on personal access as much as formal partnership. I’m releasing the documents.

Bill Gates held a Department of Energy “Q” security clearance for seven years, including during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. DOE confirmed his clearance “was reciprocally granted on 11 June 2014, and subsequently terminated on 6 December 2021.”

A “Q” clearance permits access to Top Secret Restricted Data of the US Government.

With the help of David Morens, Anthony Fauci served as Bill Gates’s private editor.

In April 2020, Gates asked Fauci for feedback on his memo “Pandemic I: The First Modern Pandemic.” In January 2022, Gates asked Fauci to edit his book before it went to the publisher.

Fauci returned tracked changes, then wrote: “I gave the manuscript in close confidence to a trusted colleague who destroyed it after reading it. His name is Dr. David Morens.”

When the NIH Director asked what his agency’s ties to the Gates Foundation were, the answer came back that the foundation had been funding pieces of NIH.

Francis Collins emailed Fauci and senior staff: “For reasons I can’t currently explain, I need answers to the following: 1) are we giving any grants to BMGF (I assume no) 2) what are our current collaborative projects with BMGF?”

NIH’s internal review reported the foundation had never applied for an NIH grant, but that “BMGF [(Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)] has funded various components of NIH.”

Collins was then called to an Oval Office meeting with no stated agenda. He asked: “Is this coordinated in some way, or is Bill going rogue?”

DARPA gave the Gates Foundation a private briefing on four military biological threat programmes.

On 3 May 2022, DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office convened a ninety-minute session at agency headquarters covering INTERCEPT, PREEMPT, Friend or Foe, and ReVector.

PREEMPT’s stated aim is “targeting viruses in animals before they emerge in humans.” Its projects include bat sampling across four countries and a transmissible Lassa vaccine “with internal off switch,” listed for potential deployment in Sierra Leone, Guinea and other West African countries.

Collins told Melinda French Gates he had spent his tenure bringing NIH and the foundation closer together.

Days after Collins announced his resignation, Collins wrote: “It has been a privilege to work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over these 12 years, and I am glad to have had the chance to bring our global health efforts even closer together than ever.”

Americans deserve transparency from the highest level of their government. I obtained these documents and I released them, and I will keep pulling this thread until the full picture is public.

Read every document: ‘The Reading Room: Documents released by Chairman Rand Paul as part of his ongoing investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and risky taxpayer-funded life sciences research’.

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