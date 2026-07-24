Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3h

Can't make this shit up! Interesting.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
4h

Interesting. Yes, Hebrew words have meaning. The New Testament was originally written in Hebrew/Aramaic by the Apostles, and later translated into Greek. The Greek word Pharmakeia refers to sorcery.

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