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And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries ( φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ pharmakeia) were all nations deceived. - Revelation 18:23

Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Pfizer spelled backwards = REZIFP — an ancient Hebrew/Canaanite name for Resheph, the god of plague, pestilence, war, and the underworld.

They put their sign right next to the ancient depiction of the plague bringer.

How many more "coincidences" do you need?

This isn't medicine. This is something much darker.

This is one of the countless examples of the Luciferian world powers openly disclosing their intentions using symbols and predictive programming while marketing and mandating the “safe and effective” Pfizer poison to the unsuspected (deceived) population worldwide.

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