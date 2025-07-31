One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Baxter Dmitry July 30, 2025

Are Stuwitz Berg, a respected pediatrician and senior official at Norway’s Institute of Public Health, who lead the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination roll out, has died suddenly at just 54 years old—adding to a growing list of high-profile figures linked to the vaccine rollout whose unexpected deaths continue to raise eyebrows.

Berg served as chief physician and department director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), where he oversaw infection control and vaccination efforts during the pandemic.

He also became a famous face in Norway for his frequent TV appearances reassuring the public about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines—particularly as Norway rolled out mass immunization campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

Described by his colleagues as “a unique and present leader” and “a highly respected” professional, Berg’s passing has left many in the Norwegian health community stunned.

Mainstream outlets have yet to report a cause of death, though they emphasize his kindness, humor, and commitment to science. But some observers are asking a different question: Why are so many young and middle-aged architects of the COVID response dying unexpectedly?

Berg is the latest in a series of vaccinated and boosted young public health officials, scientists, and vaccine proponents to pass away suddenly in recent years, usually suffering cardiac arrest, stroke, or turbo cancer. While official channels attribute such deaths to natural causes or remain silent on specifics, the pattern can no longer be dismissed as coincidence.

Mainstream outlets continue to celebrate Berg’s legacy as a committed professional, highlighting his years of service as a pediatrician and his previous work in Tanzania and Oslo.

However, the official narrative remains eerily consistent with past cases: no cause of death is provided, no discussion of his health status or vaccination history, and no mention of the risks faced by those committed to being vaccinated and boosted.

In the world of mainstream media, the story ends with warm tributes. But for many watching closely, it’s another red flag in a growing trail of unanswered questions surrounding the COVID vaccine rollout.

