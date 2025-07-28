One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Cassandra MacDonald July 26, 2025

In a shocking betrayal and show of government hypocrisy and waste, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has quietly renewed deadly heart failure experiments on kittens, despite public pledges from top officials to “phase out” such barbaric testing on cats and dogs.

This explosive revelation comes from an exclusive investigation by the White Coat Waste Project (WCW), which uncovered how the NIH is reviving Fauci-era pet torture labs while claiming to “work tirelessly” to end them.

“Within days of @NIH publicly claiming it is ‘working tirelessly’ to ‘phase out’ dog and cat labs, the agency extended a grant that’s paying experimenters to surgically induce heart failure in healthy 8-week-old kittens, forcing them to suffer for months, and then killing them” https://t.co/wx7SERNwIx pic.twitter.com/UQjJ6SRTuA — White Coat Waste (@WhiteCoatWaste) July 25, 2025

According to documents obtained by WCW through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), experimenters at Temple University, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania are taking adorable 8- to 10-week-old kittens, cutting open their tiny chests, prying apart their ribs, and surgically implanting bands around their aortas to deliberately restrict blood flow and induce painful heart failure.

These poor creatures are then subjected to months of suffering, two or four months, to be exact, before being killed in the most horrific way imaginable: by cardiectomy, which means cutting out their still-beating hearts while they’re alive. And now, despite the project being set to expire on July 31, 2025, the NIH has extended it for another full year, dooming 25 more kittens to this nightmare.

Obama-Biden Holdovers at NIH Continue Spending Tens of Millions on Cruel Dog Tests, Despite Claims of Phasing it Out

This isn't some isolated incident; it's part of a long pattern of NIH-funded animal abuse that WCW has been relentlessly exposing. Temple University alone has drained over $39 million from taxpayers since 1984 for similar cat and kitten experiments.

Past horrors uncovered by WCW include sewing kittens' eyes shut to cause vision disorders and even sawing off cats' legs for prosthetic limb tests, some of which were outsourced to Russia. Remember, this is the same NIH that funneled money into Wuhan labs under Anthony Fauci's watch, and now they're doubling down on pet cruelty right here at home.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Deputy Director Nicole Kleinstreuer have been caught red-handed. After intense pressure from WCW, including a bipartisan Congressional letter, they publicly claimed they were "working tirelessly" to phase out dog and cat testing. But actions speak louder than words. No grants have been cut, no bans enacted, no deadlines set, and instead, they're renewing these lethal kitten tests and even funding brand-new beagle labs.

Earlier this month, eleven members of Congress signed a letter requesting that the National Institutes of Health end its funding for barbaric dog and cat experiments approved under Dr. Anthony Fauci. Writing to Bhattacharya, the House lawmakers, led by Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, demanded the immediate cancellation of all Fauci-funded dog and cat experiments. Citing WCW’s evidence, they blasted the NIH for “disturbing” tests, including a $10 million UNC-Chapel Hill project that breeds hemophiliac puppies only to slaughter them post-experiment. “We are sending this request with considerable urgency,” the lawmakers wrote, signaling a zero-tolerance stance on the NIH’s animal cruelty.

The letter cited Gateway Pundit’s exclusive report about how the NIH, under Director Bhattacharya, has renewed millions in funding for controversial experiments, including THC tests on monkeys at Harvard, tick bites on beagle puppies, and Anthony Fauci’s notorious “Monkey Island.”

“Ongoing investigations by the non-profit group White Coat Waste have documented how the NIH continues to renew and fund dozens of Dr. Fauci’s disturbing experiments on dogs and cats in labs around the world, in which animals are infested with insects, infected with viruses, force-fed experimental drugs, and killed,” the letter states.

Gosar laid out three ironclad demands to dismantle Dr. Anthony Fauci’s legacy of cruel animal testing. First, they requested that the NIH immediately cancel all active funding for dog and cat experiments approved under his tenure. Second, they insisted on a blanket prohibition of all new NIH grants for harmful dog and cat testing, aiming to choke off future atrocities. Finally, they demanded full transparency, asking the NIH to disclose all current taxpayer funding for these experiments, exposing the scope of the agency’s gruesome practices to public scrutiny.

While other agencies, such as the Pentagon and Navy, have caved to WCW's pressure and banned dog and cat testing, canceling multimillion-dollar contracts for experiments like those on cat constipation, holdovers from the Obama and Biden Administrations appear to be stubbornly clinging to their refusal to make this kind of progress at the NIH.

Lawmakers working with WCW have now introduced the Preventing Animal Abuse and Waste (PAAW) Act and the TRANS MICE Act to defund these disturbing experiments and save innocent animals.

It's time for Congress and the Trump Administration to step up, cut off the NIH's funding spigot for these atrocities, and hold Bhattacharya and Kleinstreuer accountable for their lies.

WCW remains the only animal advocacy organization to shut down any government primate lab in nearly a decade, any government dog testing labs in almost 20 years, and any government cat lab in the last 40 years.

