One of America’s leading epidemiologists has raised the alarm after reviewing the latest insurance industry data and uncovering evidence of an “excess mortality crisis” among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The warning was issued by McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

According to Hulscher, excess deaths among “vaccinated” people “still persist,” even though many people haven’t received mRNA injections since the pandemic.

Excess mortality rates are the number of deaths above the levels expected in normal conditions.

All-cause excess deaths only rise in exceptional circumstances, such as a war or pandemic.

However, excess all-cause mortality didn’t rise during the first year of the Covid pandemic and only started surging in 2021 after the mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

While “Covid deaths” may have spiked in official data, these figures are based on causes listed by hospitals, meaning a person killed in a car crash could have tested positive for the virus when they died.

Hulscher’s warning is based on insurance industry data.

This source of information has proved vital as the insurance industry is based on risk assessment, meaning it requires accurate, unfiltered data for survival.

According to insurance industry data, all-causes deaths are still surging among people who received the mRNA injections.

Hulscher warns that the data not only reveals an excess mortality spike but also shows that “Americans are dying younger.”

Life expectancy is now worse than a decade ago after mRNA “vaccine” uptake surpassed 80 percent.

Cardiac, neurological, and cancer deaths are all skyrocketing.

Hulscher detailed his findings from the data in a new interview on Worldview Tube with Brannon Howse.

In a post on X, Hulscher breaks down the data, revealing that sudden cardiac deaths are up 8-36%.

Hulscher was pointing to a recent study reported by Slay News.

It was the largest Covid “vaccine” safety study ever conducted and included 99 million vaccinated individuals.

The researchers found that myocarditis risk surges up to 610% post-mRNA injection.

Hulscher explains that “subclinical vaccine-induced myopericarditis” triggers sudden cardiac death.

He believed the mRNA injection caused reentrant ventricular tachycardia or spontaneous ventricular fibrillation.

Hulscher notes that the McCullough Foundation’s study on vaccinated people in King County, Washington, confirms that excess sudden cardiac deaths skyrocketed after mass mRNA injection.

These findings are also confirmed in official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he notes.

Hulscher also reveals that neurological deaths are up by 16-39%.

He states that mRNA injections are responsble for spikes in Ischemic stroke (+44%), Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%), Transient ischemic attack (+67%), Myelitis (+165%), Myasthenia gravis (+71%), Alzheimer’s (+22.5%), Cognitive impairment (+138%), Depression (+68.3%), Anxiety disorders (+43.9%), Sleep disorders (+93.4%).

“The neurological toll is undeniable,” Hulscher asserts.

In addition, the renowned scientists revealed that cancer rates are up 10-50%.

CDC data, peer-reviewed studies, and population-level analyses all suggest that Covid mRNA injections are likely carcinogenic, contributing to rising cancer cases.

Ethical Skeptic’s analysis of CDC data shows excess cancer mortality up 9% post-mRNA rollout.

Studies suggest mRNA “vaccines” may impair immune surveillance, hinder DNA repair, and accelerate tumor growth.

These findings prove that the Covid mRNA injections fulfil the Multi-Hit Hypothesis of Oncogenesis.

Case reports link the shots to aggressive cancers, including intravascular large B-cell lymphoma, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, and cutaneous adenoid cystic carcinoma.

“The surge in post-vaccine cancer cases demands urgent investigation,” Hulscher urges.

Hulscher concludes that the data confirms that the mass Covid mRNA injection campaign is a primary driver of the collapse in U.S. life expectancy, preventing its full recovery.

“Urgent intervention by the federal government is indicated to immediately remove these life-reducing injections from the market and begin steps to reverse these negative trends,” he warns.

As Slay News previously reported, Hulscher issued a similar warning during a new interview on “Ask Dr. Drew” earlier this month.

He warned that a new study had confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a global surge in sudden cardiac arrests and related deaths.

The study found that mRNA from the Covid injections “travels within lipid nanoparticles to all organ systems, including the heart,” Hulscher explains.

“Once it’s in there, your cardiomyocytes start to produce spike protein.

“This spike protein is found circulating in the bloodstream, which can also reach the heart.”

Hulscher told Dr. Drew there has been a 600% increase in myocarditis after mRNA injections “based on the largest COVID-19 vaccine safety study ever conducted.”

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

It is a known side effect of the Covid mRNA shots.

The inflammation can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood and lead to cardiac arrest, stroke, blood clots, and sudden death.

Most people who suffer from myocarditis are unaware that they have it until they experience symptoms such as critical heart failure.

Experts continue to warn that the unprecedented surge in myocarditis has created a ticking time bomb for sudden deaths.

Many of the sufferers appear to be otherwise healthy and have never suffered these events before receiving the injections.

However, the condition is mostly diagnosed after a person suffers a symptom, such as a cardiac arrest, by which point it’s too late.

