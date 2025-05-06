One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 5, 2025

A leading American epidemiologist has just gone public with the chilling results of a new study, revealing that Covid “vaccines” have now killed more people than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War combined.

The explosive warning was issued by McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH.

According to Hulcher, the number of Americans killed by Covid injections is now over 600,000.

As he explains in a new report, this figure has now surpassed the total number of U.S. deaths for the three major wars, which stands at 580,124.

“As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll breaches 600,000, we must stand in solemn solidarity and remembrance of the fallen, just as we have for those who fought and died in service to our country,” Hulscher writes on his Substack.

Hulscher includes an infographic to express his findings:

Hulcher breaks down how the “vaccine” deaths are calculated but warns that 600,000 deaths is “actually a conservative estimate.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), U.S. deaths caused by Covid “vaccines” stand at 19,355.

However, the VAERS data is massively underreported.

Based on the Under-Reporting Factor (URF), conservative estimates suggest real totals are 31 times higher than VAERS data.

In addition, the Lazarus et al report, funded by HHS and conducted at Harvard Pilgrim, found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” to VAERS.

Hulscher notes that the true number could be 100 times higher than the VAERS figures.

The conservative Covid “vaccine” deaths estimate, according to Hulscher’s calculations, is:

600,005 U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deaths (19,355 x URF of 31).

Official U.S. war deaths estimates are as follows:

• WW1 American Death Toll: 116,516

• WW2 American Death Toll: 405,399

• Vietnam War American Death Toll: 58,209

This made the total U.S. war deaths 580,124.

“This means that the COVID-19 vaccines likely killed more Americans than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War combined,” Hulscher writes.

“Alternatively, the mRNA injections could have killed as many Americans as the Civil War.

“And yet — they are still being administered to millions of American babies, children, adults, and the elderly.”

“One of the greatest crimes in American history is still happening in plain sight,” he concludes.

The McCullough Foundation also published a video detailing the findings.

The foundation’s founder, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, warns that the Covid shots killed “more people than the Civil War.”

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Hulscher has been sounding the alarm about the shocking findings of a bombshell new peer-reviewed study.

According to the study, based on data from autopsies, 73.9% of deaths after Covid “vaccination” are directly due to or significantly contributed to by the injections.

The primary causes of “vaccine” death are:

Sudden cardiac death (35%)

Pulmonary embolism (12.5%)

Myocardial infarction (12%)

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) (7.9%)

Myocarditis (7.1%)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%)

Cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%)

Hulcher details the study’s findings in a new interview.

WATCH:

In the “Conclusions” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.”

Source: slaynews.com

