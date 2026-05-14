Nick Hudson: The Covid Era Was a MASS PROPAGANDA EVENT With Multiple Ulterior Objectives
"At an epidemiological level, there was no indication of a spreading pathogen."
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Source: Wide Awake Media
Nick Hudson maintains that the Covid era was a mass propaganda event with multiple ulterior objectives, including unprecedented wealth transfer and greater control over civilian populations.
"There are multiple purposes that are ticked off when it comes to a big mass propaganda event like this."
"There was an enormous wealth transfer from the poor and middle classes to oligarchs all around the world."
"There was also the rollout of any number of control-oriented rules, regulations, patterns of behaviour."
"If your orientation is to exert greater control over civilian populations, then Covid was just the right thing."
"The side effects were the intention."
"At an epidemiological level, there was no indication of a spreading pathogen."
Nick Hudson argues that the alleged Covid-19 "pandemic" was a complete fabrication unsupported by epidemiological data.
He suggests the PCR test was flawed and misleading, claiming it was the primary tool used to spread fear.
"That test itself is a load of nonsense, completely flawed... To call those tests a Covid test in the first place was a complete and utter lie."
"The PCR test was the main tool by which the fear was spread."
The latest episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features private equity manager and political commentator Nick Hudson, in a hard-hitting examination of Covid-era narratives, global power structures, and the forces shaping modern geopolitics…
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THEN WHAT THE F**K WERE FAUCI AND HIS HENCHMEN MUCKING AROUND WITH AT THE WIV?? AND WHY THE EFFORTS TO DO DAMAGE CONTROL AND COVER UP GoF EXPERIMENTS THAT WERE ILLEGAL AT THE TIME (DUE TO OBAMA'S MORATORIUM ON THESE EXPERIMENTS???) THE PCR TESTS DISTORTED THE RESULTS, BUT THE FACT REMAINS THAT PEOPLE WERE DYING--MOSTLY PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 70-80 AND THOSE WITH CO-MORBITIDIES AND COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS??? THE TRAVESTY IS THAT AMERICAN CITIZENS WERE SOLD A BILL OF GOODS, AND THEIR CIVIL LIBERTIES DESTROYED, WHEN THE FRANKEN-SHOTS WERE MANDATED, MAKING THE 'CURE' WORSE THAN THE ACTUAL ILLNESS! ESPECIALLY WHEN THE RISK FOR SERIOUS ILLNESS WAS ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE LESS FOR HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS BELOW THE AGE OF FIFTY.
LET'S FOCUS ON THE REAL HARMS DONE BY THESE SHOTS (AND THE LETHAL IN-HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS) AND GET JUSTICE FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS WHO WERE KILLED OR MAIMED IN THE PROCESS!
Dr. Sansone, certified hypnotist in Florida, explains hypnosis mechanisms used during Hanta and other named outbreaks. See below.
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/hantavirus-as-an-indirect-hypnotic?r=pvv2v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email