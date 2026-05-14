Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Connie Tate's avatar
Connie Tate
5h

THEN WHAT THE F**K WERE FAUCI AND HIS HENCHMEN MUCKING AROUND WITH AT THE WIV?? AND WHY THE EFFORTS TO DO DAMAGE CONTROL AND COVER UP GoF EXPERIMENTS THAT WERE ILLEGAL AT THE TIME (DUE TO OBAMA'S MORATORIUM ON THESE EXPERIMENTS???) THE PCR TESTS DISTORTED THE RESULTS, BUT THE FACT REMAINS THAT PEOPLE WERE DYING--MOSTLY PEOPLE OVER THE AGE OF 70-80 AND THOSE WITH CO-MORBITIDIES AND COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS??? THE TRAVESTY IS THAT AMERICAN CITIZENS WERE SOLD A BILL OF GOODS, AND THEIR CIVIL LIBERTIES DESTROYED, WHEN THE FRANKEN-SHOTS WERE MANDATED, MAKING THE 'CURE' WORSE THAN THE ACTUAL ILLNESS! ESPECIALLY WHEN THE RISK FOR SERIOUS ILLNESS WAS ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE LESS FOR HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS BELOW THE AGE OF FIFTY.

LET'S FOCUS ON THE REAL HARMS DONE BY THESE SHOTS (AND THE LETHAL IN-HOSPITAL PROTOCOLS) AND GET JUSTICE FOR AMERICAN CITIZENS WHO WERE KILLED OR MAIMED IN THE PROCESS!

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sandy
1hEdited

Dr. Sansone, certified hypnotist in Florida, explains hypnosis mechanisms used during Hanta and other named outbreaks. See below.

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/hantavirus-as-an-indirect-hypnotic?r=pvv2v&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

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