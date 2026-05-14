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Source: Wide Awake Media

Nick Hudson maintains that the Covid era was a mass propaganda event with multiple ulterior objectives, including unprecedented wealth transfer and greater control over civilian populations.

"There are multiple purposes that are ticked off when it comes to a big mass propaganda event like this."

"There was an enormous wealth transfer from the poor and middle classes to oligarchs all around the world."

"There was also the rollout of any number of control-oriented rules, regulations, patterns of behaviour."

"If your orientation is to exert greater control over civilian populations, then Covid was just the right thing."

"The side effects were the intention."

"At an epidemiological level, there was no indication of a spreading pathogen."

Nick Hudson argues that the alleged Covid-19 "pandemic" was a complete fabrication unsupported by epidemiological data.

He suggests the PCR test was flawed and misleading, claiming it was the primary tool used to spread fear.

"That test itself is a load of nonsense, completely flawed... To call those tests a Covid test in the first place was a complete and utter lie."

"The PCR test was the main tool by which the fear was spread."

The latest episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features private equity manager and political commentator Nick Hudson, in a hard-hitting examination of Covid-era narratives, global power structures, and the forces shaping modern geopolitics…

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