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By Greg Hunter June 26, 2026

Karen Kingston was one of the very first to warn people about the dangers of the CV19 bioweapon vaccines. Kingston is a biotech analyst, former Pfizer employee, and is warning that “Government Agencies are Bringing the Flu Back with a Vengeance.”

This means new flu shots are already being developed. Kingston is back sounding the alarm for anyone thinking about getting one of the new flu shots. Kingston has done a deep dive using Big Pharma data on these new injections.

If you take one of them, it appears you are more at risk of getting sick or dying than just getting the actual flu. Kingston says, “This was not a placebo-controlled trial. It was the Moderna mRNA flu vaccine versus these “enhanced” trivalent and quadrivalent injections made by GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and Sanofi. In both groups, there was a .3% rate of death.

That is extremely high considering the fact that the CDC’s mortality rate in these two age groups is .015% in ages 50 to 64, and it’s .05% in adults 65 and older. The net reported deaths in this 6-month study was . . . 199 deaths. I think that would be a lot. If 199 people died in your community or at a mega church, and that 199 people died in six months, I think people would be alarmed. One third of these people died in the first 90 days after getting these flu injections.”

Kingston recently wrote a story with a headline that read, “Despite Over 100 Deaths in Moderna’s mRNA Flu Trial – Committee Recommends that the FDA Move Forward with Approval.” Kingston says, “The safety and efficacy standards have been thrown out the window. It is very obvious. . .. They are violating their own rules, and this is all about getting these products to market. . .. Moderna is actually going to turn your cells into a virus producing factory.”

Kingston goes on to say, “I would stay away from all these new flu shots. . .. Based on Moderna’s FDA filing alone, the reported incidence of death in adults 50 and older is significantly higher. On average, in both groups, it is more than 10 times higher than the mortality rate of just getting the flu. On top of that, these injections are not going to expose you to just one flu strain, you are going to be exposed to three or four flu strains. HHS Secretary Kennedy is on record saying when you get these flu shots or flu vaccines, they make you more susceptible to respiratory infections, and respiratory infections are reported as possible adverse events in the Moderna document.”

In closing, Kingston contends the FDA and CDC have no idea if these new flu injections will be safe or even work properly. They are literally saying they won’t know until after millions are injected with these shots. Then, and only then, will they will find out if the shots are actually safe and effective. Kingston says, “Based on the data I reviewed, I would never take one of the mRNA shots or any of these flu shots. . .. They are conducting an illegal human experiment. . .. People who get these shots will be participating in what I believe is dangerous human experimentation and unlawful human experimentation.”

There is much more in the 53-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes one-on-one with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston as she uncovers the truth about the new flu shots and warns they may be far worse than just catching the flu for 6.25.26.

The—unconstitutional—PREP Act liability shield for Covid “countermeasures” was expanded to cover influenza “vaccines” just before Biden left office.

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