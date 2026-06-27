Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Elizabeth Schneider's avatar
Elizabeth Schneider
4h

That's why I don't take vaccines!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Well what the heck else do you think they are for? To make you healthier?

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