By Greg Hunter July 12, 2025

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee who was on the cutting-edge warning people from the beginning of the dangers of the dreaded CV19 so-called “vaccine.”

Kingston was one of the first to tell people that the CV19 vax was literally a bioweapon, and the mRNA synthetic technology in it still makes it so. She talked about all the deaths and diseases it would cause and is still causing such as blood clotting, heart disease, auto immune disease and turbo cancers, to name a few. The Trump Administration FDA admitted in court it knew the CV19 shots were brought to the market despite fraud in the drug trials, and it did not care.

The FDA announced this past week that it approved a new CV19 vax that babies as young as six months old will be injected with. I asked if she was shocked, and Kingston said, “This is not shock. It’s betrayal is what it is because when we look at RFJ Jr. and the six years prior to becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services . . . he was promising to have accountability.

He promised to put safety first and safety of the children first. He was going to look at not only the (CV19) mRNA shots but all vaccines and get really good solid data to evaluate the safety and . . . danger profiles. . .. So, it feels like a big betrayal.”

There was a little good news that broke this weekend, and that was the DOJ dropping all charges against Dr. Kirk Moore. He was charged with destroying $28,000 of CV19 vaccines. Congress woman Marjory Taylor Greene pushed the DOJ to drop the charges and said, “Dr. Kirk Moore was targeted by a weaponized government because he refused to inject an experimental vaccine into people who didn’t want it.” Stories like this with a happy CV19 bioweapon vax ending are rare, and millions have been killed by the CV19 vax and many millions more are permanently disabled. This is now a well-established scientific fact backed up by mountains of data and peer reviewed medical studies. Kingston says, “Nobody should be taking any mRNA shots.”

What America is going to be getting are more of these man-made pandemics with so-called Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) vaccines, made up ahead of time, to inject the sick. Kingston contends this is really more of the transhumanism agenda, where they need an excuse to inject humans with more nanoparticle technology. Kingston says, “I think this is not about us being augmented by AI (Artificial Intelligence). Probably the end goal is for us to be an energy source for AI.

That would explain this anti-human movement. This is why we are being treated as less than an animal. People are literally being criminally experimented on, disabled, diseased, distressed and some are being murdered. We don’t treat animals that way in America, but that is how humans are being treated. Again, it would appear that we are being treated as an energy source for AI technology in humans. . .. Also, at the end of June, the US Department of Agriculture launched a huge bio-digital surveillance for all of America’s livestock. Congress backed this up. . .. Congress wants more experimental vaccines. . .. This is going to devastate our food supply.”

For anyone who is CV19 vaxed and thinks they would not suffer consequences, think again. Many will suffer from the CV19 injections as it is a confirmed bioweapon. Kingston says, “I quote the recent Yale study that says 700 days after your last CV19 shot, people are still producing spike proteins. . .. This was self-amplifying mRNA. It’s these nanoparticles that get into your body and act as biosynthetic viruses, and you turn into a bioweapons factory. This was all over Pfizer’s documents.”

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston as she continues to uncover pure evil with the latest approval of the deadly and debilitating mRNA CV19 bioweapon vax. Kingston is still pushing HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and President Trump to pull this deadly disaster CV19 vax from the market now for 7.12.25.

