Source: wideawakemedia

Neil Oliver on the dystopian nightmare digital ID makes possible:

“To shop online, you’ll have to use your digital ID to prove you are who you are... To read your email, to use online banking, even to open your computer will require your digital ID.”

“All of this can be connected to your carbon footprint and the rest of your social credit score... All of it is [based] on the Chinese model that enables the state to watch, track and record everything you do and everywhere you go... All of this can be tied to a central bank digital currency.”

“Imagine a future where artificial intelligence watches you try and charge your electric vehicle, or put fuel in your old car, and decides you’ve already emitted too much CO₂ this month. Result? No power or fuel for you.”

“Or you try and buy a steak and the AI decides you’ve consumed enough environment wrecking beef—you can’t buy it.”

“Imagine you want to travel to London for a meeting and the AI decides you’ve tweeted something the government doesn’t like. No ticket for you.”

