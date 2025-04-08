One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"If something is presented as a global crisis, for which only a one-size-fits-all global solution will do, and any questioning of... the narrative must be ruthlessly silenced and censored, then whatever it is—Covid, climate crisis—it's a scam."

"It's all about getting the mass of the world, and keeping the mass of the world, so discombobulated by one thing after another that they'd rather slap the handcuffs on their own wrists than contemplate challenging the clowns behind the podiums."

Neil Oliver challenges the Covid lab leak theory as a "red herring", arguing there was no novel disease at all

"Flu deaths stopped at the end of 2019... and were replaced by deaths from what we were told was Covid-19."

"What sort of disease is it when you don't even know you've got it unless you take a dodgy test? A test never intended for such a use?"

"To keep the numbers constantly rising, any death within 28 days of a positive test—even falling off a cliff or getting hit by a bus—was listed as a Covid death."

"If you accept Covid was a real disease that escaped from a lab... you are being nudged to accept that something had to be done by our governments, and—in the end—whatever they did, however many were damaged or destroyed along the way, those authorities were only doing their best."

"What Covid was doesn't matter. It doesn't even matter if there was any such thing. What matters is what was done, why it was done."

"When someone's shot dead, the people running around the corpse are not in the main asking, who made the bullet? What was the bullet made of?"

"If they've any sense at all, they're asking, who did it? What was the motive for the murder? Who is better off now that that person is dead?"

