Neil Oliver: The "Climate Crisis" and "Convid 1984" Were Both HOAXES, Designed to Manipulate and Herd Humanity into "The Digital Gulag"
Also: Neil Oliver challenges the Covid lab leak theory as a "red herring", arguing there was no novel disease at all
"If something is presented as a global crisis, for which only a one-size-fits-all global solution will do, and any questioning of... the narrative must be ruthlessly silenced and censored, then whatever it is—Covid, climate crisis—it's a scam."
"It's all about getting the mass of the world, and keeping the mass of the world, so discombobulated by one thing after another that they'd rather slap the handcuffs on their own wrists than contemplate challenging the clowns behind the podiums."
"Flu deaths stopped at the end of 2019... and were replaced by deaths from what we were told was Covid-19."
"What sort of disease is it when you don't even know you've got it unless you take a dodgy test? A test never intended for such a use?"
"To keep the numbers constantly rising, any death within 28 days of a positive test—even falling off a cliff or getting hit by a bus—was listed as a Covid death."
"If you accept Covid was a real disease that escaped from a lab... you are being nudged to accept that something had to be done by our governments, and—in the end—whatever they did, however many were damaged or destroyed along the way, those authorities were only doing their best."
"What Covid was doesn't matter. It doesn't even matter if there was any such thing. What matters is what was done, why it was done."
"When someone's shot dead, the people running around the corpse are not in the main asking, who made the bullet? What was the bullet made of?"
"If they've any sense at all, they're asking, who did it? What was the motive for the murder? Who is better off now that that person is dead?"
Monkeypox and bird flu never gained as much traction, so, IMO, next up - measles!!!!!! Get yer MMR vaccine now! Grand finale - individual (oh, these will be mass-produced) mRNA cancer jabs. taking fluoride out of our water? Hopefully it will not be replaced by something worse. What a convenient way to get all of us "vaccine hesitant" - or, in my case, "oh, hell no!" - into the chutes.
I:
- never got jabbed;
- never wore a mask;
- never his at home; and
- never got COVID.
😜
Also, flu cases fell as COVID cases rose, with total cases of flu+ COVID being that expected for flu in a normal year.
And therefore, I agree with Neil Oliver: there was no novel virus.