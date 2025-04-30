One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source

Neil Oliver delivers a powerful rallying call against the World Economic Forum.

"For me, the WEF is the embodiment—the beating heart—of the darkness of the globalist movement."

"The Club of Rome, the Bilderberg Group, the WHO, the UN and the EU are equally to be loathed and feared... but the WEF... is where the anti-humanists most shamelessly, indeed proudly, display their contempt for humankind."

"Stakeholder capitalism is, by any reasonable definition, economic fascism."

"I'd like to think, to hope, it might be the beginning of the end of the World Economic Forum... We live in a world in which some would like to see the literal darkness descend, and we would do well to rage against the dying of the light."

"We should endeavour to stand in the way of all those who, by word and deed, demonstrate that they hold the mass of the world's population in a position lower than that of the bugs the likes of Schwab would have us eat."

Full Video

Share

Related articles: