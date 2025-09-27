Neil Oliver on "Brit Card", Keir Starmer's New MANDATORY Digital ID:
"Anybody that submits to this—anybody that accepts a digital ID—is slapping handcuffs around their own wrists."
Source: wideawakemedia
“There’s going to be mass refusal, mass non-compliance... It’s going to be a disaster for them, and will probably... be what brings them down.”
“It’s the end of freedom. It’s the end of choice. It’s the worst possible decision that any free living, freedom loving person could possibly make.”
“I was pessimistic about it for a while—I’m not anymore. We’ve got them on this. We have them surrounded. Their arguments don’t stack up. None of the reasons that they’ve put forward for doing this make any kind of sense.”
“The very idea that this is going to tackle the people arriving by boats... is absolute nonsense. It was never supposed to do that.”
“The desire to bring forward the digital ID was there years ago. And it was understood... that the British people would not accept it. So problems had to be fomented to make people desperate to accept this as a solution.”
“Hence the opening up of the borders, and the mass immigration onto these shores that has stoked division, has stoked fear.”
“And the hope has been that people would accept the digital ID as this solution to the problem. But it’s entirely bogus.”
“All people have to do is not comply and this thing falls flat on its face. And I am convinced that that is what’s going to happen.”
Full Video
“I will NEVER take a Digital ID. If that means losing my bank account, so be it. I won’t live as a slave in a digital gulag, beeping for insect-flour bread.” - Dr. Mike Yeadon
Neil, I love you, brother, no Homo... but what are you basing, this belief that everybody is going to resist this Digital ID on? everything we've seen over the past five or six years with #COVID19 indicates that all they do is comply. Why would this be any different?
God knows I hope they prove me wrong, and turn over a new leaf and that you're right. But if I'm plotting a best-fit line based on all the data points thus far, it's not heading in that direction at all. I just fear that people are smoking hopium too much to the point of nauseum, being delusional, which is out of character for you. So, I'm a little surprised for you to say that during this interview. I look forward to your rebuttal.
Yeah, well.. I remember when the revolting "Vaccine Passport" App was released in British Columbia, and there was stuff on Facebook, approving what the bastards were doing, instructing others on the fine points and how to resolve any issues to make the damned thing work! 95% compliance...
I'm told 66% of British subjects are against this but I'm willing to bet there's at least 10% so dumbed-down, stupid and utterly moronic to begin with they'll think it's a good idea.