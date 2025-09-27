Exposing The Darkness

Steven J. Baldassari
4h

Neil, I love you, brother, no Homo... but what are you basing, this belief that everybody is going to resist this Digital ID on? everything we've seen over the past five or six years with #COVID19 indicates that all they do is comply. Why would this be any different?

God knows I hope they prove me wrong, and turn over a new leaf and that you're right. But if I'm plotting a best-fit line based on all the data points thus far, it's not heading in that direction at all. I just fear that people are smoking hopium too much to the point of nauseum, being delusional, which is out of character for you. So, I'm a little surprised for you to say that during this interview. I look forward to your rebuttal.

Capt. Roy Harkness
4h

Yeah, well.. I remember when the revolting "Vaccine Passport" App was released in British Columbia, and there was stuff on Facebook, approving what the bastards were doing, instructing others on the fine points and how to resolve any issues to make the damned thing work! 95% compliance...

I'm told 66% of British subjects are against this but I'm willing to bet there's at least 10% so dumbed-down, stupid and utterly moronic to begin with they'll think it's a good idea.

