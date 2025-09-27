One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: wideawakemedia

“There’s going to be mass refusal, mass non-compliance... It’s going to be a disaster for them, and will probably... be what brings them down.”

“Anybody that submits to this—anybody that accepts a digital ID—is slapping handcuffs around their own wrists.”

“It’s the end of freedom. It’s the end of choice. It’s the worst possible decision that any free living, freedom loving person could possibly make.”

“I was pessimistic about it for a while—I’m not anymore. We’ve got them on this. We have them surrounded. Their arguments don’t stack up. None of the reasons that they’ve put forward for doing this make any kind of sense.”

“The very idea that this is going to tackle the people arriving by boats... is absolute nonsense. It was never supposed to do that.”

“The desire to bring forward the digital ID was there years ago. And it was understood... that the British people would not accept it. So problems had to be fomented to make people desperate to accept this as a solution.”

“Hence the opening up of the borders, and the mass immigration onto these shores that has stoked division, has stoked fear.”

“And the hope has been that people would accept the digital ID as this solution to the problem. But it’s entirely bogus.”

“All people have to do is not comply and this thing falls flat on its face. And I am convinced that that is what’s going to happen.”



Full Video

“I will NEVER take a Digital ID. If that means losing my bank account, so be it. I won’t live as a slave in a digital gulag, beeping for insect-flour bread.” - Dr. Mike Yeadon

Share

Related articles:









