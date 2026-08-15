Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Donnie V's avatar
Donnie V
3h

Have you seen the image of the people during the "Spanish Flu outbreak" nearly a hundred years exactly before this c19 lie? The bankers in suits have zero protection on while everyone else around them have masks and wrapped faces

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Donnie V's avatar
Donnie V
3hEdited

I just so happened to get into a really bad accident right as all the c19 bs was kicking off. The TV in my room was saying the exact opposite of what was happening inside the major US hospital i was in, for over a month. The first thing I thought of when I came out of my coma was "who's making money from c19?" The second first thing I thought of was who owns the patent for the covid-19 swab test? I was bedridden with a severely shattered femur and tibia, all I could do was read and research. Richard Rothschild applied for the covid-19 swab test kit patent in 2015! The term covid-19 did not officially exist in the public lexicon until early to mid-2020! How is that language used throughout this patent application?? There are copies of this patent application out there for anyone and everyone to see! Just like how the actual person who invented the pcr tests died mysteriously just before all of these c19 things began to happen?? The nurses inside of this major US hospital were seeing a different story, they knew what was up. A hospital does not layoff nurses during a "worldwide epidemic" right

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