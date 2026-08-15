Nazi Concentration Camp Survivor Vera Sharav Draws Parallel Between Nazi Doctors Killing People and Covid Doctors Killing People
"Doctors were the largest group of professionals that joined the Nazi Party when it was voluntary."
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Source: Sense Receptor
Nazi concentration camp survivor draws parallel between Nazi doctors killing people and Covid doctors killing people.
"The protocols used in hospitals during Covid were murderous... and... parallel the Nazi experience when hospitals were turned into murderous operations"
"That's what happened in Covid. Between the ventilators and Remdesivir, I mean, these were totally not curative things that were done. No."
"And the Nazis called the unworthy 'useless eaters,' which of course has also that economic aspect to it, and under Covid, we saw this play out, actually, in hospitals"
"I recognized this rather quickly with Covid... the capturing of the medical establishment, the medical professions. Doctors were the largest group of professionals that joined the Nazi Party when it was voluntary. And the Nazis were the ones that selected the victims for annihilation"
"And it began not with Jews; it began with German infants and young children who were deemed polluters of the genetic pool because they weren't perfect"
"Eugenics is really the real virus. That is the virus that is the most contagious and has been poisoning society since its inception. It actually existed even in Greek times"
"In Plato's Republic for example. There's the idea that some people are worthy and therefore entitled to whatever they want, and to rule over the others who are unworthy"
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