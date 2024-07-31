Dear Subscribers,
I hope this message finds you well.
I wanted to take a moment to inform you that I am currently experiencing some severe allergies. While it’s nothing serious, I will need a day or two to recuperate.
I appreciate your understanding and patience.
Thank you for your support! 🙏
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
...best wishes on ur speedy recovery, and return to full well-being... ur in our thoughts and prayers, God bless!...🙏➕🙏.... make the most of ur break!...
Feel better soon. Take a look at @nutridetect on twitter. Learned about #toxicbiletheory 19 months ago. My allergies are melting away. Bee stings last month faded in half the time with zero pharma intervention. Not even benedryl. Garrett Smith is on to a great idea and running with it. Hope to see you there.
If not twitter minded, scope out ggenereux.blog. Grant started the idea almost 10 years ago.
thank you. please keep on.