Nurses at a Massachusetts hospital are terrified after 10 of their colleagues were diagnosed with brain tumors, primarily from the same maternity ward.

One nurse, whose diagnosis led to surgery, said, "This can't just be a coincidence."

Another nurse shared similar worries, saying, “It’s been so many people, and it’s not just one type of tumor, it’s several different types.”

The affected nurses have urged the hospital to investigate.

While the hospital has conducted extensive environmental assessments, including testing for hazardous materials, no conclusive cause has been identified.

Despite reassurances from hospital officials, the situation remains unsettling for the staff.

The affected nurses continue to push for answers.

