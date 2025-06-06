One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 6, 2025

A major new study has set alarm bells ringing among oncologists after researchers uncovered evidence showing that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause leukemia to develop within weeks of receiving an injection.

The shocking new study analyzed leukemia patients who developed cancer shortly after an mRNA shot.

The researchers found that the patients’ bone marrow showed distinct cancer-associated metabolic alterations that appear to be caused by the “vaccines.”

In some cases, patients were being diagnosed with leukemia within 15 days of receiving a Covid mRNA shot.

The team of researchers behind the explosive study was led by Dr. Batuhan Erdoğdu at Hacettepe University in Turkey.

The results of the study have just been published in the medical journal PubMed.

In the study’s paper, the researchers warn about the “broader physiological effects” of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

They explain that they sought to investigate the role of mRNA shots in surging reports of leukemia in the weeks following an injection.

In the “Objectives” section of the study’s paper, the researchers wrote:

“To compare the bone marrow metabolomic profiles of leukemia patients with and without BNT162b2 [Covid mRNA] vaccination, and healthy unvaccinated controls, to explore potential metabolic differences.”

The researchers analyzed bone marrow samples from three groups using untargeted metabolomics.

This is a powerful technique that detects thousands of small molecules reflecting real-time cellular activity.

Renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Huslcher detailed the study’s findings in a post on Substack.

The researchers identified the three groups as:

Vaccinated leukemia patients (n=7) — all of whom developed leukemia within 15 to 63 days after receiving Pfizer’s BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA injection Unvaccinated leukemia patients with no history of COVID-19 (n=2) Healthy, unvaccinated individuals (n=7)

As expected, the metabolic profiles of both leukemia groups were markedly different from healthy controls.

The patients showed classic cancer-linked changes, such as:

Increased Glycolysis (sugar breakdown)

Increased Pentose phosphate pathway (nucleotide synthesis and redox balance)

Altered tryptophan metabolism , known to create an immunosuppressive tumor environment

Disrupted heme metabolism, involved in red blood cell formation, and oxidative stress

However, the vaccinated leukemia group showed additional, distinct metabolic alterations that were not present in unvaccinated leukemia patients, including:

Increased Tetrahydrofolic acid — vital for DNA synthesis, repair, and methylation. Uniquely elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, possibly reflecting folate cycle modulation or compensatory changes in nucleotide metabolism.

Increased Phosphorylcholine — a marker of altered membrane metabolism, linked to tumor progression, lipid signaling, and immune activation. Elevated only in vaccinated leukemia patients, contrasting with a decrease in unvaccinated leukemia cases.

Increased N-Formyl-L-glutamic acid / N-Acetyl-L-aspartic acid — involved in amino acid and mitochondrial metabolism. Significantly elevated in vaccinated leukemia patients, not seen in unvaccinated leukemia individuals.

Increased Delta 8.14-Sterol — a sterol lipid involved in membrane structure and cellular signaling. Increased only in the vaccinated leukemia group, potentially indicating vaccine-induced disruption of lipid regulation.

The researchers confirmed that all seven vaccinated leukemia patients developed cancer within two months of mRNA injection.

“This study suggests that mRNA injections induce distinct cancer-associated metabolic changes in the bone marrow,” Hulscher concludes.

“These findings help to explain the carcinogenic effects of mRNA technology.”

Huslcher shared a video on X further detailing the links between mRNA injections and cancer.

WATCH:

“The Data Are Clear,” the McCullough Foundation asserted.

COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Carcinogenic.”

The damning study comes after a world-renowned oncologist issued a major warning to the public about the global surge in deadly “turbo cancers” among those who received “horrible” Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the warning was issued by Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who warns that the mRNA injections are “not vaccines.”

During an appearance on the Sky News TV network in the UK, Dalgleish revealed that he’s “terrified” about the long-term impact of the global mass “vaccination” campaign.

Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at the prestigious St George’s Hospital Medical School in London.

He has become one of the leading voices in raising concerns about the links between mRNA injections and rapidly spreading aggressive cancers.

“This is Nuremberg trial stuff,” Dr. Dalgleish declared.

“These were not vaccines.

“These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome,” he explains.

“And this is one of the reasons we’re seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers.”

“I am terrified about what they have done to our children,” the professor added.

“They were never, ever effective… and they were never, ever safe.”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: