Excerpts:

“Brittany Burnette was used to caring for others as the director of a nursing home until she developed a condition that caused her bones to rot after taking the Covid shot.

Mrs Burnette, 34, was working at a nursing home in her native Tennessee when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020. She watched patients die alone and missed her son's birthday out of fear of becoming infected and bringing the virus home with her.

In January 2021, Covid vaccines became available and, feeling a sense of duty to protect her patients, she took the Pfizer vaccine.

She experienced no immediate side effects, but in July 2021, Mrs Burnette developed 'unbearable' pain in both of her hips. She was told she had arthritis at 31 years old and had to use a wheelchair when the pain made it too hard to walk.

Believing her pain was something else, another doctor ordered an MRI, which revealed Mrs Burnette's hip bones were literally rotting, and she underwent her first hip replacement in December 2021. The second followed a few months later in 2022.

However, her hips were just the beginning. Over the next nearly four years - and still ongoing today - Mrs Burnette would undergo surgeries on both shoulders and knees, three surgeries on her elbow, one on her left foot and she is scheduled to have another procedure on her right foot next week. About a year after her ordeal began, one of her doctors attributed her complications to her bout of Covid in late November 2020 and subsequent vaccines.”

“Mrs Burnette told DailyMail.com: 'The pain is so debilitating. I have never felt so helpless in my entire life. I've always been trying to be the best provider I could be caring for other people.'“ Since her new symptoms began, she has seen doctors across multiple specialties, including orthopedics and a geneticist. She told this website her geneticist attributes her complications to a combination of her Covid infection and the vaccines. The doctor, Mrs Burnette said, told her when she received the vaccine it prompted an immune response and her body sent out thousands of clots that cut off the blood supply to her bones and joints, which causes them to collapse and die. Some of Mrs Burnette's other doctors believe she has the autoimmune diseases either lupus or rheumatoid arthritis but diagnostic tests have come back negative or inconclusive.“

“She has been diagnosed with multifocal avascular necrosis (AVN), also called multifocal osteonecrosis (MFON). AVN is a condition in which bones throughout the body lose their blood supply, causing them to die. It can be caused by trauma to the body, like broken or fractured bones. A 2023 study in the journal Annals of Medicine and Surgery investigated the relationship of avascular necrosis (AVN) and Covid infection in 17 patients.”

