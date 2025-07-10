One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In today's episode of "Trust the Science™", the FDA has graciously approved Moderna’s mRNA shot for children deemed "at risk" from COVID—aka, the next phase in the totally-not-obvious depopulation agenda.

But don’t worry, it’s for the greater good™.

No questions allowed, no data needed, no liability accepted.

Nothing to see here. Move along, and roll up those sleeves!

By Frank Bergman July 10, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval for Moderna’s mRNA “vaccine” to be used on children who are supposedly “at risk” from Covid.

The move is already drawing fierce backlash from medical freedom advocates.

The FDA approved Moderna’s “Spikevax” injection to be given to infants as young as six months old and children up to age 11.

It comes despite growing concerns over government overreach, “vaccine” safety, especially regarding children who face more risk than reward from the experimental shots.

Moderna made the announcement Thursday, confirming that the shot, previously authorized under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), is now officially greenlit for young children at “increased risk.”

The company said it plans to roll out the vaccine for the 2025–2026 respiratory virus season.

While the pharmaceutical giant celebrated the lucrative decision, critics noted that it comes amid falling public trust in vaccine regulators and amid sweeping reforms pushed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

Kennedy has long sounded alarms about vaccine safety and Big Pharma’s stranglehold on federal health agencies.

Just last month, Kennedy made headlines by announcing that the U.S. is no longer recommending routine COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children and pregnant women, as Slay News reported.

The monumental policy shift breaks with the “vaccine” mandates pushed during the Biden administration.

Despite this, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed the shots are “an option” for healthy children if parents and doctors agree.

But critics say that phrasing leaves the door wide open for continued pressure campaigns by schools, pediatricians, and pharma-backed organizations.

The CDC’s official stance remains that updated Covid vaccines should be administered to everyone aged six months and older, following recommendations from a now-disbanded panel of so-called “outside experts.”

In one of the most decisive moves yet to clean house at the CDC, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The powerful body has rubber-stamped nearly every CDC vaccine recommendation for years.

RFK Jr. replaced them with seven new members, including scientists and physicians who have publicly questioned the safety, efficacy, and necessity of mRNA shots.

Kennedy, a longtime critic of government-corporate collusion in public health, has also faced lawsuits from major medical organizations who claim his reforms pose a “threat to public health.”

However, supporters argue those lawsuits simply expose how deeply entrenched Big Pharma is in shaping U.S. “vaccine” policy.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s stock ticked up 2% in premarket trading following the FDA’s approval, another reminder that profits continue flowing to pharmaceutical firms even as public trust collapses.

The FDA’s decision comes amid a tidal wave of peer-reviewed studies, whistleblower testimonies, and real-world adverse event reports suggesting that mRNA vaccines are not nearly as safe or effective as originally claimed, especially in young and healthy populations.

With the federal government now openly pushing shots for toddlers while walking back recommendations for healthy children, many parents are left wondering who this is really helping.

It appears to be less about the safety of children and more about Moderna’s bottom line.

As RFK Jr. continues his campaign to return public health decisions to the people, the latest move by the FDA may only fuel calls for greater transparency, accountability, and choice in how Americans approach medical risk, especially when it comes to children.

The FDA gaslights, Moderna cashes in, and pregnant women pay in blood.

Share

Related articles: