By Baxter Dmitry November 1, 2025

It looks like a parody—but it’s not. Moderna has rolled out a real TV commercial for its new mRNA shot, mNEXSPIKE—a name that, in Latin, translates chillingly to “violent death.”

As smiling actors march through the ad’s upbeat scenes, the fine print scrolls through a grim list of possible side effects: headache, fatigue, muscle aches, chills, swelling of the lymph nodes, nausea, vomiting, and even heart inflammation. It’s the kind of marketing that blurs the line between science and satire. Watch:

Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE is formally approved in the U.S. for two populations: individuals aged 65 and older, and those aged 12 through 64 who have at least one underlying medical condition putting them at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

This limited approval is noteworthy: it departs from earlier broad-population authorizations and signals a shift in regulatory caution. For example, internal correspondence at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reveal that higher-ups overruled staffers who had favoured a broader approval, citing unresolved concerns of heart inflammation risks like myocarditis and pericarditis.

The vaccine is newer in formulation: it uses a lower dose of mRNA (10 µg) than earlier shots and targets only the N-terminal domain (NTD) and receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein of the virus.

Side-effects, risks & what you should ask

According to the official package insert published by the FDA, the most commonly reported adverse reactions (≥10 %) for mNEXSPIKE by age group include:

Ages 12-17: pain at injection site (up to 68.8%), headache (54.5%), fatigue (47.3%), myalgia (39.2%), axillary swelling/tenderness (34.6%), chills (31.6%), arthralgia (23.9%), nausea/vomiting (16.1%)

Ages 18-64: injection-site pain (up to 74.8%), fatigue (54.3%), headache (47.8%), myalgia (41.6%), arthralgia (32.4%), chills (24.3%), axillary swelling/tenderness (21.7%), nausea/vomiting (13.8%)

Ages 65+: injection-site pain (54.6%), fatigue (43.0%), headache (33.1%), myalgia (30.5%), arthralgia (25.7%), chills (16.5%), nausea/vomiting (11.4%), axillary swelling/tenderness (10.7%)

In addition to these expected reactions, the warning section states that “analyses of post-marketing data from use of authorized or approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have demonstrated increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, with onset typically in the first week after vaccination. The observed risk has been highest in males aged 12 through 24.”

Some news outlets also list more alarming, less common but serious side-effects as possible: trouble breathing, swelling of face or throat, fast heart beat, rash, dizziness and weakness.

These facts converge into a broader narrative: that newer, updated mRNA shots may be more about maintaining the vaccine-rollout apparatus, generating stock and demand, and keeping pharma-regulator marketing pipelines active, than they are about a bold leap in public-health impact.

For those worried about pharmaceutical power, profit incentives, technology lock-in and long-term risks, mNEXSPIKE offers fertile ground for scepticism.

