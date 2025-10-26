One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Moderna’s latest PR victory lap claims its newest mRNA shot is now “safe” from myocarditis concerns based on a short-term study of fewer than a thousand people.

But the announcement skips over what many are still asking: what about the alarming cancer spikes, clotting events, and autoimmune fallout seen across the mRNA rollout?

The company’s silence speaks volumes.

By Baxter Dmitry October 26, 2025

Moderna is back with another round of self-congratulations — this time declaring that its latest mRNA COVID shot is suddenly free of the heart inflammation and myocarditis risks that dogged its earlier versions.

But while the company proudly insists the new formula poses no threat of myocarditis, it’s been silent on the elephant in the room: the turbo cancers, clotting disorders, and other well-documented side effects that continue to haunt the mRNA experiment.

At the 2025 Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) conference, company officials told attendees that their updated 2024–2025 formula “does not appear” to cause myocarditis in young adults.

According to Susan Pfeiffer, PA, Moderna’s director of clinical development, “The mRNA-1273 vaccine continues to have an acceptable safety profile consistent with the product labeling.” No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported in the company’s small, short-term study of just 997 participants aged 12 to 30.

The data came from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 4 trial in which researchers measured troponin levels — a marker of heart injury — after vaccination. Only three participants showed elevated troponin after receiving the shot, and Pfeiffer dismissed those as being caused by “physical activity.”

But independent cardiologists say the company’s claim is premature. Dr. Frank Han of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, who reviewed the study but did not participate, warned that the sample size was far too small to detect rare but serious effects: “981 people may be a little too small to find vaccine myocarditis.”

Moderna’s updated mRNA jab does not cause myocarditis according to Moderna

Moderna’s presentation also avoided mentioning any of the other red-flag issues that have fueled public skepticism — no data on blood clots, immune suppression, or the surge of turbo cancers increasingly reported since the rollout of the mRNA platform.

The company pointed to past studies suggesting lower myocarditis rates with updated boosters, but even those relied on VAERS — a passive reporting system known to capture only a fraction of real adverse events.

With no long-term follow-up, no independent oversight, and only 57 days of observation, critics say Moderna’s latest clean bill of health sounds more like a marketing pitch than real science.

For now, the company insists its new KP.2-targeted shot is “safe.” But until larger, transparent, and independently verified studies are done, many remain unconvinced — especially as reports of clots, cancers, and sudden deaths continue to surface outside the clinical trial bubble.

Share

Related articles: