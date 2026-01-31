One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2026, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel was asked whether proposed HHS reforms under RFK Jr., specifically rolling back vaccine mandates and government recommendations would hurt Moderna’s business. His answer was blunt: “Oh, 100%.”

Bancel went on to tell investors that Moderna does not anticipate investing in new Phase 3 vaccine trials if access to the U.S. market isn’t guaranteed through government recommendation. Without mandates and centralized purchasing, he said, the return on investment simply isn’t there.

In this clip, the CEO lays out plainly and publicly how dependent new vaccine development is on government-backed demand.

