Exposing The Darkness

Mourning Warbler
I got arrested/kidnapped for three days at a mental hospital. I had imagined "free speech" was part of the Florida and US Constitutions to be upheld by government authorities. The LEOs lied. The hospital lied. They knew I was no threat to anyone. Six or seven people were standing outside a swimming pool the day after Memorial Day 2020; they were 6' apart and wearing masks to walk through a building to the outside pool; they could have just walked through the gate. I told them what retired neurosurgeon Russel Blaylock was saying. I explained the statistics showed the Hong Kong flu in the 1960s was worse. I mentiond how hard the masks were on the kids, traumatizing them, building up CO2, harming the hippocampus,etc. Just facts. Those awaiting admittance to the pool appeared to be in their 50s or 60s. I walked away, and about ten minutes later, the LEOs were directed by the pool coordinator to me walking my dog probably less than a hundred yards away; had I known this was a possibility, I'd have have never tried to communicate with those people. I really thought we had freedom of speech. The sheriff officers approached me as I was speaking with a friend who had just come up the trail. They asked my friend if I was always this crazy, like the loaded "have you stopped beating your wifeI" question. They ignored her testimony that I am not a crazy person. I asked them to come home with me and talk with my husband and neighbors. No good. I heard them convince the pool coordinator to trespass me. The LEO report said I was in the pool area, but I wasn't. The officers knew very well that I was no threat to anyone. The hospital made me sign a paper acknowledging they were required to give me a copy of the "Baker Act" law, but when I asked for a copy, they refused; and then after release, when I complained to the Fl Dept of Agricuture & Consumer Services, the hospital lied to them and said they had made the law available to me. Later a retired Pinellas County Sheriff officer told me that it is routine for them to use the mental health law instead of "disturbing the peace" or "disorderly conduct." He said, It's just easier. LEOs don't have to appear in court to make a case. The person is smeared and punished for nothing. It saves the sheriff department money, as the person's Medicare or medical insurance pays the hospital. The retired officer apparently did not believe in the Constitutions or due process either. ---- I'm grateful that shortly after this, the sheriff officers got bodycams; hope they will use them and that it will save others from abuse. So many things happened to people in Florida; I wouldn't have believed it. The cops need Constitution classes; perhaps, though, they are just evil or knuckleheads. A retired LEO from NYC let me know that was a routine there too. ---- A skinny young mom was arrested in front of her children after a Pinellas County, FL school board meeting; on her way out of the meeting, she lowered her mask; an officer stood up so close to her (a tactic) that she reflexively pushed back; he threw her to the floor and claimed assault; she spent the night in jail. ---- An East Lake fire commissioner (also in Pinellas), was arrested when on the other coast standing outside on a sidewalk without a mask. ---- A gentle, lightweight gramma who could be no threat to anyone was cuffed outside a Pasco County USPO; she thinks they let her go because a couple stopped to watch; it was about the mask; she was admitted, finally, when she pulled out the only mask she had, a Trump mask. After waiting her turn in line, the person behind the counter refused to serve her because of her mask; she must have imagined she had freedom of speech too; she was in a hurry to get her taxes mailed and home to her son who was vaccine injured around 2012. ---- I hope people will start adding things up and that this will never happen again.

Kennewick Man
Long live Cathy O’Brien.

