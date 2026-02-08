One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“In 2020, mind control masked as a virus was unleashed on the global population,” says Cathy O’Brien.

In this February 2, 2026 interview, O’Brien describes how repetition, fear, and media messaging led people to comply, and later ask, “Why did I do that?”

MK Ultra survivor and whistleblower Cathy O’Brien: "In 2020, mind control masked as a virus was unleashed on the global population. And people everywhere got a taste of what mind control is. And now people regret having got the injection and seeing the results of what that has brought about. And they're realizing, you know, I didn't want to do that. Why did I do that?"

"In 2020, mind control masked as a virus was unleashed on the global population. And people everywhere got a taste of what mind control is. And so many people now are in deep regret and guilt and horror that they complied and masked up their kids, causing identity disorder and limiting oxygen to their brain necessary for critical analysis. Free thought.

"It's caused problems, in a generation, ones that were led by the fear of not complying, because if you don't comply, grandma will die. Well, that's just an old mind manipulation trick, forever threatening the lives of those that we love.

"So people regret having got the injection and seeing the results of what that has brought about. And they're realizing, you know, I didn't want to do that. Why did I do that? It's because the most basic form of mind control is repetition.

"How many times did the controlled media tell us to mask up social distance, get the injection? That program, the subconscious mind, it was everywhere we looked, everywhere we went. Even when we went in the grocery stores, it was coming over the intercom. Mask up, social distance, get the injection.

"Well, by programming the subconscious mind, if the conscious mind is frozen in fear, the subconscious mind is wide open to being easily led and manipulated. So the information just goes in. Once it's in the subconscious that drives our conscious thoughts, and ultimately our actions.

“So people ended up complying with mind control. And once they realize that’s what happened and realize that they’re not responsible for what they’re programmed to do under mind control, but now that they’re aware, they’re responsible for all their actions going forward, which means don’t comply ever again, you know.”

The CIA’s infamous Project MKULTRA wasn’t just about isolated experiments on unwitting victims—it was mastering something far more sinister.

