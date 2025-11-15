One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Howse: “What do you think the goal and objective is of these folks? ...Technocracy?”

Wood: “Absolutely.”

This clip of Patrick Wood, an economic and market forecaster, speaker, and author of Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation and Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order, is taken from an interview with Brannon Howse posted to YouTube on November 7, 2025.

Note that Wood says that “We see Peter Thiel in everything going back at least 25 years, starting with the PayPal mafia. And now he’s just everywhere you look. And all of a sudden he shows up here in this story where he’s with J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. He’s everywhere, it seems like. And this is not a mistake for sure.”

Partial transcription of clip

Wood: “This is so deep at this point. I’m still kind of figuring out where all of these connections are. But we see John Don Jr. JD Vance, Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson.”

Howse: “Wait a minute. Charlie Kirk was at this meeting?

Wood: “Not exactly, but he was one of the first investors in the 1789 capital firm.”

Howse: “Was he really?”

Wood: “Yes, he was. And this basically kind of debunks the idea that, he had a brush-in with Peter Thiel when he was in college, or before he went to college.”

Howse: “And you’re, talking about JD Vance now?”

Wood: “No, I’m talking about Charlie Kirk. Okay. Ch— Charlie Kirk, applied for a grant from Peter Thiel. He didn’t get it, but nevertheless he was there, okay? When he was under 20 years old. So I would have dismissed that. Okay, he did it, he lost, and he didn’t get anywhere. But now it comes out there was a relationship all along with Peter thiel because the 1789 capital fund included Peter Thiel as well. He’s one of the architects of it, if you will. And he was a friend of all these people, including J.D. Vance. And of course J.D. Vance is his protege. But now it appears that Charlie Kirk knew exactly what he was doing with Peter Thiel and he dumped a lot of money into the 1789 capital fund.”

Howse: “And you have that documented?”

Wood: “Yep. Well, it’s in this doc. It’s in this article. It said plainly, says he, he was one of the first investors.”

Howse: “And what was the— What is the goal of this organization that you say he and others were investing in?”

Wood: “Well, this was, this is a venture capital company and you know, they invest in companies. Like the first investment they made was to fund What was Carlson’s network? TCN, I think it was, right? ...That was their first investment. So their idea was to invest in non-Woke companies and that included I guess, TCN, that was the first thing they put money into. But they’ve invested in other companies since. So it’s been very profitable for the people who did this. And now we see that Omeed Malik. Malik Perhaps, he’s the CEO of 1789 Capital.”

Howse: “Let me go back to the article. It says, the impact of Rockbridge and Super PACS on the 2024 election is not well understood. Rockbridge’s affiliated Super PAC. Turnout for America was one of a handful of groups that canvassed swing states on behalf of the Trump campaign, including Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action. Turnout for America spent 34.5 million on the 2024 cycle, according to FCC records. Far less than the 261 million from Elon Musk and America’s PAC. So what you’re seeing is they worked very hard to get Donald Trump elected. Is this why we’re seeing Donald Trump go so big with the Tech Bros?”

Wood: “Apparently so. It seems. You know, it seems like this whole— This whole thing was architected by Peter Thiel in the first place. We document this in our book the Final Betrayal. We write a lot about Peter Thiel and documenting exactly where he came from, how he’s done all this stuff, how he strategized. He’s a master strategist for sure. But he was. We see Peter Thiel in everything going back at least 25 years, starting with the PayPal mafia. And now he’s just everywhere you look. And all of a sudden he shows up here in this story where, where he’s with J.D. Vance and Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. He’s everywhere, it seems like. And, this is not a mistake for sure.”

Howse: “So what do you think the goal and objective is of these folks? Is it just technocracy?”

Wood: “Absolutely. Absolutely. So these people, they’re. Well, they’re one column for sure. There’s other people who want to take over the country as well and take over the world. Like the old song says, everybody wants to take over the world.”

Howse: “Do you think it’s possible that Charlie Kirk got into this and saw what was going on, was about to blow the whistle on any of this?”

Wood: “This is a good possibility. I wouldn’t say that outright, but I think I’m, I’m thinking it, Okay?”

Full Video:

