One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

The jabs "desiccate" the body, causing "precipitation" of the blood. This, in turn, leads to myriad health problems "Jab victims look gray because they're suffocating at the cellular level".

This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a discussion with Charles Kovess et al. posted to Rumble on August 13, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"As you said, there is no treatment. And I'm willing to bet it's not possible to treat the injury that these shots induce, because it's induced on a cellular level. And it's such fundamental, the mechanisms of injury are so fundamental to biological nature, actual nature in general, that it's not possible to treat. So the two main mechanisms by which these shots destroy, and actually that's common to all vaccines. One is loss of zeta potential, which again, very few people talk about.

"Zeta potential is what makes clouds fluffy and what makes people look young and beautiful, athletic and healthy. It's our electrical charge. Our electrical charge that expands our tissues and delivers the blood and oxygen and nutrients to all corners of the body. And incidentally, that's how they cause bizarre weather events and destroy people's health, is by the same mechanism injecting cationic substances into colloids, which is clouds.

"If you inject the cationic substance, which is metal, aluminum, or some other metals, they will collapse and you will have a megastorm. And the same thing happens in the human body. If you inject cationic substance into bloodstream, you cause precipitation, just like with the cloud. You cause precipitation, which is microclotting, fallout of various components of blood, including lipids and proteins, deposits, cataracts, the atherosclerotic plaques, arrhythmia, renal failure, you name it, everything. Gout, kidney stones, gallbladder stones, all of it, they are precipitants. Precipitants are caused by loss of zeta potential from colloid. That's how it fundamentally destroys. So it affects everything.

"Then the second mechanism is causing anaphylaxis to pretty much everything, every normal proteins that you encounter. That's described by Charles Richet in his Nobel prize winning work in 1913. So as I'm saying, vaccines have always been a deliberate, poisoning strategy because the experts cannot claim that they don't know something that was in their field and received the Nobel Prize. So that's why. And that's why it's not fixable. And it's not why RFK Jr. Is extending that declaration.

"The whole world is a colloid. Atmosphere is a colloidal. I don't know, I just like that. Thank you. Plants. And, and yeah. So what they caused by, by these shots, by all of the shots, not just mRNA, but all of the shots, they cause premature aging. Because aging is. Is desiccation. It's drying, it's shrinking. What is it is because you're losing the. First of all, you're losing capillaries first. You're losing the micro circulation first. And then it affects everything.

"That's why you have wrinkles and skin looks like crap. And, you know, so that's why. And that's why, actually, there's one of the common things in the. In the mRNA, injured people, they look gray because they're suffocating essentially at the cellular level."

Full Video

Please stop and think about the implications of what's explained here.

Share

Related articles: