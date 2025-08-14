Mind-Blowing Description of How mRNA Jabs—and All Jabs—Cause STORMS in the Blood
The jabs "desiccate" the body, causing "precipitation" of the blood. This, in turn, leads to myriad health problems
This clip of retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is taken from a discussion with Charles Kovess et al. posted to Rumble on August 13, 2025.
Partial transcription of clip
"As you said, there is no treatment. And I'm willing to bet it's not possible to treat the injury that these shots induce, because it's induced on a cellular level. And it's such fundamental, the mechanisms of injury are so fundamental to biological nature, actual nature in general, that it's not possible to treat. So the two main mechanisms by which these shots destroy, and actually that's common to all vaccines. One is loss of zeta potential, which again, very few people talk about.
"Zeta potential is what makes clouds fluffy and what makes people look young and beautiful, athletic and healthy. It's our electrical charge. Our electrical charge that expands our tissues and delivers the blood and oxygen and nutrients to all corners of the body. And incidentally, that's how they cause bizarre weather events and destroy people's health, is by the same mechanism injecting cationic substances into colloids, which is clouds.
"If you inject the cationic substance, which is metal, aluminum, or some other metals, they will collapse and you will have a megastorm. And the same thing happens in the human body. If you inject cationic substance into bloodstream, you cause precipitation, just like with the cloud. You cause precipitation, which is microclotting, fallout of various components of blood, including lipids and proteins, deposits, cataracts, the atherosclerotic plaques, arrhythmia, renal failure, you name it, everything. Gout, kidney stones, gallbladder stones, all of it, they are precipitants. Precipitants are caused by loss of zeta potential from colloid. That's how it fundamentally destroys. So it affects everything.
"Then the second mechanism is causing anaphylaxis to pretty much everything, every normal proteins that you encounter. That's described by Charles Richet in his Nobel prize winning work in 1913. So as I'm saying, vaccines have always been a deliberate, poisoning strategy because the experts cannot claim that they don't know something that was in their field and received the Nobel Prize. So that's why. And that's why it's not fixable. And it's not why RFK Jr. Is extending that declaration.
"The whole world is a colloid. Atmosphere is a colloidal. I don't know, I just like that. Thank you. Plants. And, and yeah. So what they caused by, by these shots, by all of the shots, not just mRNA, but all of the shots, they cause premature aging. Because aging is. Is desiccation. It's drying, it's shrinking. What is it is because you're losing the. First of all, you're losing capillaries first. You're losing the micro circulation first. And then it affects everything.
"That's why you have wrinkles and skin looks like crap. And, you know, so that's why. And that's why, actually, there's one of the common things in the. In the mRNA, injured people, they look gray because they're suffocating essentially at the cellular level."
Please stop and think about the implications of what's explained here.
Personally, I can not talk about this with my daughters or any of my family, even though I went to nursing school 50 years ago, it does not matter. What we learned in school makes this pandemic a joke. social distancing but stand in long lines to get a weird vaccine that has to be kept at -freezing temperatures, how ever, if you look you do not see any of those vials coming out of such deep freezers.
How come most of the ppl that took this vaccine did not suffer and die, there were many that did develop inflammatory arthritis, severe bone and joint pain. It is horrible.
why aren't there discussions about this by the so called experts.
Why did they decide to give little babies little kiddos the vaccines? The pediatricians reassured the parents that the vaccines were necessary (just like all of the other vaccines) in addition to the already bloated vaccines schedule.
No surprise here.....” we don’t know what the vaccines will do” — Fauci, 2021