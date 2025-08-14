Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
6h

Personally, I can not talk about this with my daughters or any of my family, even though I went to nursing school 50 years ago, it does not matter. What we learned in school makes this pandemic a joke. social distancing but stand in long lines to get a weird vaccine that has to be kept at -freezing temperatures, how ever, if you look you do not see any of those vials coming out of such deep freezers.

How come most of the ppl that took this vaccine did not suffer and die, there were many that did develop inflammatory arthritis, severe bone and joint pain. It is horrible.

why aren't there discussions about this by the so called experts.

Why did they decide to give little babies little kiddos the vaccines? The pediatricians reassured the parents that the vaccines were necessary (just like all of the other vaccines) in addition to the already bloated vaccines schedule.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
JoAnn Baker Paul's avatar
JoAnn Baker Paul
6h

No surprise here.....” we don’t know what the vaccines will do” — Fauci, 2021

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture