By Paul A. Philips

When it comes to giving a retrospective historical account on the subject of military “vaccines” there are a number of common patterns inextricably linking each different vaccination program. Each one has had the same recurring acts of gross deception tied into violations of humans rights.

These military “vaccines” with their programs must not be forgotten: As the saying goes, if we don’t learn from history then we may well be destined to make the same mistakes over and over.

Does anyone out there remember Gulf War Syndrome? Over several decades ago, it began with a mandatory vaccine program: U.S. military personnel were obligated to take the jab as a protection against anthrax.

Consequently, some 30% of these military personnel suffered vaccine injury. Instead of calling it vaccine injury, the official line from the Pentagon and U.S medical authorities was that these affected soldiers were suffering from Gulf War Syndrome, an “emotional disorder.”

However, the evidence later went on to suggest that Gulf War Syndrome was used to cover-up the fact that these 100,000 plus veterans affected had in actuality suffered vaccine injury symptoms. Injury symptoms included permanent serious injury and death.

Squalene, one of the vaccine adjuvants (ingredients), was said to be the biggest culprit.

-Now compare this with the CONvid-19 vaccine rollout. Both had strikingly similar patterns. These 5 patterns must not be allowed to repeat themselves come the next vaccine rollout attempt:

1. Authorities were trusted

Vaccine acceptance from executors and administrators was based on trust. In the case of the anthrax vaccine soldiers showed trusting obedience to their military superiors’ orders.

On similar lines, the public placed trust in their doctors or medical authoritative bodies such as the CDC when accepting the CONvid-19 “vaccine…”

2. “Safe and effective”

In both cases, the “safe and effective” mantra had been repetitively chanted.

3. Regulatory approval had been bypassed

How could anyone have accepted these vaccines knowing that they had not been FDA approved? What about the vaccine pushers in the knowledge of this?? The excellent diligent work of researcher Sacha Latypova well-documents this.

Vaccine experiments have been allowed to carry on under the rubric of the DOD “national security interests.” An executive order (No. 13139) had been signed in September 1999 by at the time president Bill Clinton allowing vaccine experiments.

4. These vaccines were either mandated or there had been attempts to make them mandatory

All military “vaccines” were mandated. Vaccine refusals have led to court-martials. Disciplinary actions have resulted in less than honorable discharge or even imprisonment…

Attempts had been made to mandate the CONvid-19 “vaccine.” Indeed, we saw a number of courageous activists demonstrating vaccine refusal (some losing their jobs as a consequence).

-One of the many attempted tyrannical impositions to try and restrict our freedoms.

5. Denial

In spite of overwhelming evidence with overwhelming numbers to show vaccine damage authorities still continue to ignore or deny this. In the case of the military “vaccines” the Pentagon (lie factory) and U.S. medical authorities have still not responded with explanations.

Soldiers and the public alike have been gaslit. Some have been unjustly punished or marginalized for their dissent, having genuine, justified issues/concerns…

Attempts have been made to dismiss dissenters by labelling them with the derogatory term “conspiracy theorists” (“conspiracy factualists”). Some dissenters have been ostracized, or even physically attacked…

A classic case of medical/pharmaceutical establishment sponsored controlling propaganda B.S can be seen in Wikipedia and its so-called explanation for Gulf War Syndrome.

This Gulf War Syndrome “explanation” is an example of a smokescreen, a renaming of “vaccine” damage. It has been used to cover up harmful “vaccine” contaminants causing serious injury and death; the real cause of the soldiers suffering.

Denial from medical authorities in its different deceptive guises continues to this day for both “vaccines.”

For example, consider the disavowing of the abnormally high levels of harmful squaline contaminant ingredient found in the anthrax “vaccine.”

Then there’s there the harmful self-assembling nanoparticles with the graphene contaminant in the CONvid-19 “vaccine…”

Conclusion – A cautionary tale

When it comes to the anthrax vaccine, the military authorities and medical establishment had betrayed its soldiers who were prepared to give up their lives fighting for their country, while defending freedom and democracy.

In reflection, deceptive vaccination programs having the same (above) common patterns, having no proof of “vaccine efficacy, legality or safety will continue if unabated. Each program is a violation of human rights.

Federal law states that investigational, experimental drugs such as “vaccines” with no informed consent is prohibited. The integrity in all this is non-existent. Those in high places are well aware of this. That’s why they have to keep it under wraps.

In both cases, the anthrax and CONvid-19 “vaccines” spell out the need for critical thinking. Don’t put your blind unquestioning trust in authorities. Then there’s the necessity towards taking precautionary measures in anticipation of another “vaccine” program.

-Some might say, refuse vaccinations at all costs and whatever you do, don’t ever join the military.

Finally

This outstanding truth-revealing eye-opening video won an award. Although it was out in 2003, it’s just as relevant today, as something like it could happen again. Narrated by Michael Douglas, under Scott Miller’s direction, the documentary “Direct Order” features personal accounts from those who had been in the military and were affected by the anthrax “vaccine.”

“Direct Order” Documentary (Full) – Soldiers Ordered To Take Anthrax Vaccine & Got Brain Damaged

Russell Blaylock M.D

Source: iNewParadigm

