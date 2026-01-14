Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
10h

Information is out

Trump still pushing it tells you everything

Remember boys and girls , it wasn’t just one side politically. It was both sides, pushing it and globally!!!!!

Why? Because they’re all in on it these people are not your friends.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
10h

Michael Yon is correct. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is not just a phenomenon of the Left. It is ALSO a phenomenon on the Right. Trump's ego fell in love 5 years ago with that phrase, "They told me that I saved 100 million lives with Operation Warp Speed." He will NOT let it go. But even though 90% of the population has STOPPED taking these rotten jabs, there are STILL some loyal Trump supporters who are taking these deadly injections because they trust EVERYTHING that Trump says. It's not just Democrats who are still taking these "clot shots." It's very sad, ...and deadly.

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture