Source: Sense Receptor

Combat correspondent Michael Yon: "The Covid jabs are clearly... a deployment... of a weapon of mass destruction... But Trump is still pushing it. And people with TDS are those that still support Trump in 2026... That is the power of mind control, and there is zero they will not do, and I mean zero."

This clip of Yon, who is also a photographer and author, is taken from a conversation with Liz Gunn and Masako Ganaha posted to the FreeNZ Rumble channel on January 11, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"It's clearly a weapon. They're showing one of several things, or potentially an overlap. But one would be either they just haven't researched it enough, or they're actually part of it, actually, because that was why they're using the wrong word. Or potentially they're a coward, because they're afraid to use the right word. That's actually cowardice.

"And keep in mind, words are the atomic structures of truth and lies. So if you pick the wrong word from the beginning, all the rest of what you're talking about is irrelevant because you're talking about— You started with the wrong word. It's like, you know, started to try to make water out of, instead of using H2O, instead of using hydrogen and oxygen, used, lithium and sulfur or something, you know, it's just not going to work well. Well, you know, it's like, yeah, but. No, but this is water. You know, it's like, actually, it's just not, you know, and if you're talking about this as a vaccine or migration, when it's clearly an invasion, clearly weaponized migration at minimum.

"But it's been being used. Used as a weapon in war, since it's being used as a weapon in war, remember, I mean, this flashlight is a weapon if you hit somebody with it. So what is a weapon? A weapon is something that you use as a weapon. And there are some things that are designed to be meant to be used as a weapon. This is meant to be used as a light.

"But what is a weapon? I mean, if you end up in a courtroom because of a use of a weapon, then they're going to say, yeah, that, that, that spoon was a weapon, you know, but, but, but some are actually designed as WMD. And clearly this was a deployment and employment of a weapon of mass destruction. And Trump is still pushing it. He's still pushing it.

"In his cult, keep in mind the highest, they've got severe. There's a lot of severe TDS going on. They call it Trump Derangement syndrome. That's— The TDS are the people that still support Trump in 2026. Despite that, he still put— Mary Bowden, she just said on an interview a couple days ago that. I thought she said 5.5 million children took it again last year, but it might have been 5.8. But anyway, over 5 million.

“That much is clear, that Dr. Bowden said more than 5 million children have taken the jab just in the last year. Right. So if her numbers are accurate, even if it’s 10 children. I mean, he’s still not backing off of it. He’s clearly using the weapon to destroy the United States. And so never underestimate the power of information, war and psychological operations specifically. There’s people who literally, they have dead family members and they’re sick and they still support the guy who’s doing it. That is the power of mind control. It is absolutely severe. People with that level of mind control, there is absolutely zero they will not do, and I mean zero.”

