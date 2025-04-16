One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Mark Steffen April 14, 2025

For years, Megyn Kelly has been waging a “secret” health battle that she believes may have begun after being vaccinated against Covid-19, she stated recently.

The shock diagnosis by her doctor followed her last vaccination against Covid-19 in 2020 and subsequent strains. She described the unspecified autoimmune effects as “f***ing annoying.”

“I just had my annual physical, and it’s still testing positive for autoimmune,” Kelly, 54, said in a new interview. “I really, really regret having gotten the vaccine.”

The podcasting queen, who recently launched her own podcast network called MK Media, said she received a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine in 2020 and then a booster shot at the recommendation of her doctor.

Living in New York City at the time was extremely difficult, she said, describing how lockdowns prevented the unvaccinated from participating in society and recalled how individuals she knew went to extreme lengths to acquire fake cards alleging they had been vaccinated.

“You could get the fake cards, but it was hard. I didn’t know how to do it,” she said. “So, I trusted my doctors and I did it.”

Kelly’s interview with the Daily Mail elaborates on her initial announcement in a February show when she said she first tested positive for some type of autoimmune condition. Her rheumatologist allegedly speculated that the disorder could have been caused by one or all of her three jabs followed by a contraction of Covid.

“I said [to the rheumatologist], ‘could it be that I had the third shot – and then within a month of it, got the Omicron version,'” Kelly recalled. “And she said, ‘yes.'”

“It’s an unfortunate thing. You can’t undo the past,” she said while admitting other people have experienced “worse” outcomes than her.

“But we were lied to,” Kelly went on, alluding to the alleged deception by Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. health experts. “It was not an informed assumption of the risk.”

The Center for Disease Control has since documented a number of serious side effects that affect small percentages of vaccine recipients, including myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, inflammation of the heart lining, as well as an autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder.

Although the Covid vaccines are widely credited with saving millions of lives during the once-in-a-century pandemic, a growing chorus of medical advocates and afflicted individuals have criticized the governments and vaccine companies for downplaying — or outright banning — public discussion about the risk of side effects.

In January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described how his company received pressure from the Biden-Harris administration to remove a meme that playfully called for individuals “injured” by the Covid vaccine to join a class-action lawsuit, similar to the late-night TV ads of law firms.

“They’re like, ‘No, you have to take that down,'” Zuckerberg told podcaster Joe Rogan, adding, “We said, ‘No, we’re not gonna, we’re not to take down humor and satire. We’re not gonna take down things that are, that are true.'”

Developing research at Yale University is exploring the connection between Covid vaccinations and other ailments like exercise intolerance, insomnia, brain fog, and dizziness. Called “post-vaccination syndrome” or PVS, researchers say the effects could eventually contribute to autoimmunity or tissue damage.

“There’s no question people have been hurt and even killed,” claimed Kelly. “I, for one, have learned a ton, but remain pissed off about how the whole thing was handled.”

“I got targeted by Moderna, who is very worried that this would add to the growing concern around autoimmune disorders following COVID-19 vaccinations”

