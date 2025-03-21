One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson March 20, 2025

A Texas child’s death, initially reported as a measles fatality, was caused by medical malpractice, not the virus.

Hospital records reveal the child died due to improper antibiotic treatment for a secondary pneumonia infection.

The child was sedated and ventilated after being isolated from the parents.

The case raises alarming questions about whether the death was exploited to push vaccine agendas.

Experts call for investigations into the hospital’s handling of the case, citing "grievous" medical errors.

A preventable death: How medical errors and vaccine dogma led to tragedy

In a shocking revelation, a Texas child’s death, widely reported as the first pediatric measles fatality in decades, has been exposed as a tragic case of medical malpractice, covered up by a litany of propaganda. According to hospital records obtained by Children’s Health Defense, the child did not die from measles but from Mycoplasma pneumonia that was improperly treated by medical staff.

The case has sparked outrage among medical professionals and raised disturbing questions about whether the death was exploited to advance vaccine industry narratives or if it was the result of gross incompetence.

The child, described as otherwise healthy, was admitted to the hospital with measles, which was reportedly resolving on its own. However, she developed a secondary bacterial pneumonia infection, a common complication of most viral illnesses. According to Dr. Pierre Kory, a critical care specialist who reviewed the case, the hospital failed to administer the appropriate antibiotics in a timely manner, leading to her rapid decline and eventual death.

“This is like medicine 101,” said Dr. Kory in an exclusive interview. “When you admit someone to the hospital for pneumonia, you treat empirically with antibiotics that cover the most common organisms. This child was given an insufficient antibiotic, and when the error was finally recognized, it took 10 hours to administer the correct treatment. By then, she was already on a ventilator, and less than 24 hours later, she died catastrophically.”

Dr. Kory emphasized that the child’s death was not due to measles but to a “grievous” medical error. “She died because she got an inappropriate antibiotic. This was an otherwise healthy child who could have been saved with proper care,” he added.

This error led to a string of further errors, as doctors denied the mother access to her child, and denied the mother the ability to give her child water. Afterward, the child was sedated and ventilated, which caused further harm, as proper treatments like budesonide and vitamin A could have opened up the child’s airways and given her immune system what it needed to conquer the pneumonia.

A pattern of exploitation: Child's wrongful death was used to push an agenda

The case has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with some questioning whether the hospital’s handling of the situation was influenced by ulterior motives. The death was quickly seized upon by the media and public health officials as evidence of the dangers of measles and the importance of vaccination. However, the revelation that the child died from medical malpractice, not measles, has cast doubt on the narrative.

“This story was used to attack Secretary Kennedy as soon as he took office and to scuttle the nomination of David Weldon to head the CDC,” said a source familiar with the case. “Again, there was no measles death. So now the question is, were these errors that took the girl’s life, or did they let her die because they needed to report a measles death?”

The vaccine industry has long used rare cases of measles complications to justify aggressive vaccination campaigns. This case appears to have been manipulated to create the illusion of a measles-related fatality, despite evidence to the contrary.

A call for accountability: investigations and lawsuits needed asap

The tragedy has prompted calls for investigations and potential lawsuits against the hospital. Dr. Ben Edwards, who has been treating the Mennonite community affected by the outbreak, described the death as a “tragic mistake” and emphasized the need for accountability.

“This was, at best, a medical error. At worst, it was a deliberate act to create a narrative,” said Dr. Edwards. “Either way, the hospital failed this child and her family.”

The case also raises broader concerns about the integrity of the medical system. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals were accused of prioritizing financial incentives over patient care, leading to unnecessary deaths. Some fear that similar motives may have played a role in this case.

“Hospitals got paid to kill thousands and thousands of COVID patients,” said one critic. “Did they simply follow the same playbook here so that they could have a story to promote their agenda, or did the hospital not follow basic protocols because they are incompetent?”

Another question to ask is, "Were the child's organs procured?" In some wrongful death cases, the victim is sedated so their organs can be harvested and sold.

The death of this Texas child is a chilling reminder of the stakes involved in medical care and public health narratives. Was this a tragic error, or was it something more sinister? As investigations unfold, one thing is clear: The truth must be uncovered, and those responsible must be held accountable.

In the words of Dr. Kory, “This was an otherwise healthy child who came in with a common pneumonia. A routine, appropriate antibiotic would have, I believe, changed that trajectory from what it unfortunately and tragically became.”

Unconfirmed reports out of Gaines County, Texas suggest that the deceased child who tested positive for measles was refused breathing treatments for her RSV pneumonia

