By Niamh Harris May 9, 2025

England’s chief medic wants millions of people to get their spring Covid jabs.

Around 7.3 million people are eligible for a free booster jab but many have yet to come forward....i wonder why that is?

NHS teams are also visiting the elderly in care homes to ensure ‘they are protected’.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Ashley Dalton said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is a crucial weapon in the fight to protect those most vulnerable to serious illness.

Thousands of vaccination sites are open across the country, including local pharmacies and GP surgeries.

Will they ever give up?

MSN reports: With six weeks to go, the health service is urging those at highest risk of severe illness to come forward. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “Covid-19 is not just a winter illness and we cannot let the recent sunshine fool us into thinking it is no longer a threat.

“The virus continues to be dangerous for those most at-risk, particularly older people and those with weakened immune systems, so we are encouraging all those who are eligible to come forward as soon as possible and join the three million people already vaccinated so far over the last month.

“Previous immunity can wane over time, so it is important to top-up your protection and while we are sending out invites, you do not need to wait for this to book.

“Just visit the NHS website, use the NHS App or call 119 to get an appointment in your diary.”

Those eligible for the jab to top-up protection include all over 75s and people who have weakened immune systems.

More than 9.7 million invitations and reminders have been issued by text, email, letters or through the NHS app.

