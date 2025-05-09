Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
13m

I was in a hospital the other day, and not one person knew what gain-of-function was.

Are people really waking up AT ALL?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
14m

People have to stop being sheep to the slaughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture