Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
1h

My big question is how did almost all nations reporting systems get corrupted at the same time. These shocking examples of interference and obstruction of valuable death and vaccine damage data point to an international scandal of horrifying proportions . There should be tens of thousands of health system gatekeepers and medical board experts jailed and then the death penalty taken after they have been proven to destroy real data and hide this hideous slaughter of our naive, trusting citizens. Hell isn’t hot enough for these minions of Lucifer, the father of lies. 😡👎🏻🙏🏻

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Kp's avatar
Kp
2h

Seems like a lot of people are being diagnosed with cancer these days too...

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