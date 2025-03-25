Matt Cormier: Why Are Our Body Temperatures All Dropping? The Beginning of the End? - Episode 2
There is a global health crisis happening that no one is talking about
Our body temperatures are collectively dropping around the world, which is a direct indicator of chronic illness, suppressed immune function and metabolic disease.
Healthy body temperature is 98.6°F (37°C) and was the average globally for over a century, but that’s not the case anymore.
We’re all getting colder and at the same time the rates of chronic illness are rapidly rising.
Here is episode 2 of Matt’s video series on this global health crisis, where he discusses what’s causing our body temperatures to drop and the implications on our immune function.
Are you still hitting healthy 98.6°F or are you running colder?
