There is a global health crisis happening that no one is talking about:

Our body temperatures are collectively dropping around the world, which is a direct indicator of chronic illness, suppressed immune function and metabolic disease.

Healthy body temperature is 98.6°F (37°C) and was the average globally for over a century, but that’s not the case anymore.

We’re all getting colder and at the same time the rates of chronic illness are rapidly rising.

Here is episode 2 of Matt’s video series on this global health crisis, where he discusses what’s causing our body temperatures to drop and the implications on our immune function.

Are you still hitting healthy 98.6°F or are you running colder?

