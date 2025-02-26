One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This is a very interesting and concerning video series by Matt Cormier on a topic I haven’t heard anyone else covering.

Our body temperatures are collectively dropping around the world, which an indicator of chronic illness, immune system suppression and metabolic disease.

98.6°F (37°C) is considered healthy resting body temperature and was the average globally for over a century, but that’s not the case anymore.

We’re all getting colder.

I highly recommend giving this video a watch!

