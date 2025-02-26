Matt Cormier: Our Body Temperatures Are Dropping Around the World: Have We All Become Immune System Compromised?
Very interesting and concerning video series by Matt Cormier on a topic I haven’t heard anyone else covering.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
This is a very interesting and concerning video series by Matt Cormier on a topic I haven’t heard anyone else covering.
Our body temperatures are collectively dropping around the world, which an indicator of chronic illness, immune system suppression and metabolic disease.
98.6°F (37°C) is considered healthy resting body temperature and was the average globally for over a century, but that’s not the case anymore.
We’re all getting colder.
I highly recommend giving this video a watch!
Related articles:
Catherine Austin Fitts: "America Has Been in a Process That I Call the Great Poisoning, of Which Vaccines Are a Part...it's Intentional"
·
You Are Not Sick. You Are Being POISONED: 3D Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles for Cloud Seeding Patent US 2022/0002159 A1
·
Let’s all stay positive and spend some more time in saunas 🥳
Thank you for giving this a share! 🙏
Body temperature is one of the most accurate markers of overall immune function and metabolic rate, that’s why it’s known as a vital sign.
The fact that our body temperatures are all collectively dropping is a global health crisis that no one is addressing .