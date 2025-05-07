One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Leo Hohmann May 5, 2025

Today’s article, brought to us via Slay News, is all part of the hidden deopopulation agenda and absolute holocaust going on in America. It’s going on right under our noses and in the most sanitary of environments.

No, I’m not talking about abortion, which is the number one evil pushed relentlessly by liberal Americans on our country and the rest of the world.

What I’m referring to gets even less attention than the abortion industry.

It’s a quiet agenda, a silent holocaust, and the vaunted “authorities” want to keep it that way. The less attention, the better. For that reason, I ask all of you to share the article below with all your friends and family.

Slay News reports that an explosive study has confirmed that the vast majority of cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, occur within the first week following routine childhood vaccinations.

The study analyzed official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, also called VAERS.

Statistics from the VAERS database were combined with peer-reviewed research for a groundbreaking new analysis.

The study found that a staggering 78 percent of SIDS deaths occur within 7 days of being injected with a vaccine.

Shockingly, 58% of sudden infant deaths occurred within just three days of the injections.

Two days post-vaccination shows a 69-fold increase in deaths compared to baseline expectations.

The findings were confirmed in six separate peer-reviewed studies.

The study was led by Dr. Neil Miller of the Institute of Medical and Scientific Inquiry in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The results were published in the journal Toxicology Reports.

The study analyzed over 2,600 infant deaths reported to VAERS between 1990 and 2019.

The researchers concluded that the number of excess deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant.

While the research was conducted in 2021, the study has gained fresh attention after it was highlighted by leading American pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas.

Dr. Thomas, a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, Top of Form

highlighted the findings during an interview last week with Children’s Health Defense.

Thomas, the author of Vax Facts, told CHD:

“These vaccines are killing infants. You took a healthy baby into the office, and they got a series of vaccines, and then you find them dead. The most deaths happen on the first day [post-vaccination]. Day zero. Then the next most common death day is day two. And then day three.”

