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Source: Valerie Anne Smith

Sen. Ron Johnson: “This is a PROFOUND revelation… The US FDA now admits COVID-19 vaccines KILLED American children.”

Leaked FDA memo on child deaths: regulators confess their actions “we have harmed more children than we saved.”



They KNEW the risks. They HID the signals. They MANDATED the deaths anyway.



Mass murder by mandate.

Where is the justice?

Reminder: Researchers reviewing 325 published autopsies report many deaths occurring within days, often involving cardiac events, blood clots, or multi-organ failure.

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