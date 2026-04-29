MASS MURDER BY MANDATE. Senator Ron Johnson: “The US FDA Now Admits COVID-19 Vaccines KILLED American Children”
Reminder: Largest COVID-19 “Vaccine” Autopsy Study Found 73.9% of Post-Vaccination Deaths Were Caused by the Shot
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Source: Valerie Anne Smith
Sen. Ron Johnson: “This is a PROFOUND revelation… The US FDA now admits COVID-19 vaccines KILLED American children.”
Leaked FDA memo on child deaths: regulators confess their actions “we have harmed more children than we saved.”
They KNEW the risks. They HID the signals. They MANDATED the deaths anyway.
Mass murder by mandate.
Where is the justice?
Reminder: Researchers reviewing 325 published autopsies report many deaths occurring within days, often involving cardiac events, blood clots, or multi-organ failure.
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It is a crime what they did to our children and how ALL vaccines have injured more than helped but they have also KILLED more adults than they saved. The turbo cancer rates for children and adults is off the scale. This is not rocket science. All one has to do is see the data that shows the HUGE increase in cancer since the onset of the COVID bio weapon. Some people need to be arrested ASAP starting with Fauci and President Trump owes the American people an HUGE apology.
My cousin died in early 2021 within days of getting the jab. Had a heart attack. Since he was 80 and had a cardiac history, no one ever suspected it was from 💉 - not his family, not his doctors. Just me.