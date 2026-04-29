Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
8m

It is a crime what they did to our children and how ALL vaccines have injured more than helped but they have also KILLED more adults than they saved. The turbo cancer rates for children and adults is off the scale. This is not rocket science. All one has to do is see the data that shows the HUGE increase in cancer since the onset of the COVID bio weapon. Some people need to be arrested ASAP starting with Fauci and President Trump owes the American people an HUGE apology.

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
4m

My cousin died in early 2021 within days of getting the jab. Had a heart attack. Since he was 80 and had a cardiac history, no one ever suspected it was from 💉 - not his family, not his doctors. Just me.

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