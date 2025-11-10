One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Mary Holland warns that Covid-era tyranny will happen again if Trump and RFK Jr. don’t bring Dr. Fauci, Pharma, and the CDC to justice.

“If we just sweep that under the rug and just move forward as if nothing happened, it will happen again.”

“The government lied to people from start to finish.”

“Everything they told the American people … was wrong, about the shots, about the masks, about the tests, about the lockdowns.”

“If we have a true reckoning, we can change the laws, we can change the policies so that it never happens again.”

“ We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history...”

