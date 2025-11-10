Mary Holland: THERE NEEDS TO BE A RECKONING FOR COVID
“If we have a true reckoning, we can change the laws, we can change the policies so that it never happens again.”
Mary Holland warns that Covid-era tyranny will happen again if Trump and RFK Jr. don’t bring Dr. Fauci, Pharma, and the CDC to justice.
“If we just sweep that under the rug and just move forward as if nothing happened, it will happen again.”
“The government lied to people from start to finish.”
“Everything they told the American people … was wrong, about the shots, about the masks, about the tests, about the lockdowns.”
“If we have a true reckoning, we can change the laws, we can change the policies so that it never happens again.”
“ We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history...”
There will never be a reckoning because we are living in Satan‘s domain. That’s what the word of God tells us and we are living in the end of times. It is very obvious even to those who do not know Jesus Christ as their savior. There will be no peace until the prince of peace comes back Because all these people working in the government do not serve a risen savior. Read Ephesians 6 verses 10 through 18 we’re not wrestling against flesh and blood but principalities of darkness. That is why there is no reckoning. They are all against us yet. They are dividing people trying to make you think the Republicans are there to save you. It’s nothing but a demonic lie !!
If JFK Junior was here to help the first thing he would’ve done is gotten rid of the cancer, causing GMO‘s and he has done absolutely nothing. It was Trump‘s first office that put those cancer veggies and fruits in our face. The second thing is to stop chemical trails and he’s done nothing because they don’t want them stopped. I wish people would wake up
Mary Holland:
Of course there needs to be a reckoning. Tell your boss, RFK jr.
Or maybe he told you, "Pretend there's going to be a reckoning."