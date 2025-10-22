One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: childrenshd

Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland says medical mandates are a form of slavery.

“Any medical mandate drips with disdain and slavery. And that is the reality.”

“It is literally the state telling you — ’we control your children, we control your body, you don’t own your body, you don’t own your children, the state does.’”

“And that is a form of slavery.”

“What we have when it comes to medical mandates is medical tyranny.”

“What we have when it comes to medical mandates is medical tyranny.”

“If somebody denies you bodily autonomy you are a slave.”

Share

Related articles: