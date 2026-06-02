Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
4hEdited

Always remember that 'they' could not do or get away with *ANY* of this crap (that includes the deadly "vaccines") WITHOUT & UNLESS the government giving 'them' full support and protection - which is what the POTUS regime does - past and present. Criminals will do WHATEVER they can get away with.

But I believe it's far worse. They're working hard to realize the Globalist "New World Order" agenda.

We are in a dark place, folks, and we're headed for much darker. Not sure if we make it out.

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
6h

NOTHING LESS THAN INSANITY TO ALLOW ANY OF THE OLIGARCHS TO PERPETRATE SUCH HELL UPON THE EARTH WHEN WE KNOW HOW TYRANNICAL THEY HAVE BEEN AND ARE.

The fact is, all those involved with the DARPA/CIA-Driven Technologies including Big Tech deserve to be arrested, held and tried before losing ALL.

The U.S. Taxpayer OWNS those technologies and funded their development. We now have the technology to have a true 'Democracy' via digitalization...We all must vote in support of INVASION of PESTILENCE/ENEMIES of any kind.

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