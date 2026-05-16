Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
2h

"Nobody Will Be Held Accountable for Covid. Nobody"

Translation: The whole of the political class supports mass murder.

Try to keep this in mind please: ‘Abortion is communism’ and so is covid, chemtrail, forever war, organized, Fed financed GangStalking, forced population replacement, limitation of justified free expression and government controlled death-management labeled ‘healthcare’. These activities are already spanning many decades and crossing party lines in America.

At the moment when you view these things in context and place them in proper focus you will start reshaping the battlefield, seeing a logical developmental process that is a duplication of what we had seen in Europe in the 20th century. Once you connect the dots and free your mind from hostile propaganda you will be on your way to save your family, your nation and yourself. It is a nasty job but somebody has got to do it. And when you play this game for decades (like I did) you will realize that only hardcore, merciless Nation-State Structures can save the Western World.

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Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

She would go down as one of history’s most significant leaders if she exposed the embalmers’ clots phenomenon to the world. No member of congress has given one speech about a terrifying vax side effect that might have killed millions. Congress has big video screens - show the damn pictures.

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