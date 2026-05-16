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In a recent interview with Steve Kirsch, Marjorie Taylor Greene argues that meaningful COVID accountability will never happen because pharmaceutical companies hold too much influence over Congress.

She says requests to subpoena Pfizer during the COVID oversight process were repeatedly denied, despite concerns surrounding vaccine safety and transparency.

Greene also claims lawmakers continue protecting vaccine manufacturers through liability shields because removing them could trigger a wave of lawsuits severe enough to “sink” Big Pharma.

Source: Sense Receptor

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "Nobody will be held accountable for Covid. Nobody"

"The members of the COVID Select Committee on Oversight... were all funded by the pharmaceutical companies"

"I requested over and over again we call Pfizer... I wanted them in front of us so we could question them about the vaccines. I was denied that request over and over again. They would never"

"I was so disappointed in that committee. It was filled with mostly doctors serving in Congress, all of them vaccinated. I think I was the only non-vaccinated member on that committee".



MTG just said the quiet part out loud: Removing the vaccine liability shield would “sink” Big Pharma.

Source: Children’s Health Defense

MTG just said the quiet part out loud: Removing the vaccine liability shield would “sink” Big Pharma.

Which is why Congress will never do it.

“The massive amount of lawsuits would be probably unsustainable.”

Steve Kirsch: “Isn’t that ironic that Congress is supposed to exist to serve the people and protect the people, but it’s actually doing the opposite?”

MTG: “It’s 100% doing the opposite.”

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