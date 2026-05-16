Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Nobody Will Be Held Accountable for Covid. Nobody"
MTG says Congress protected Pfizer from scrutiny and admits removing vaccine liability shields could financially devastate Big Pharma.
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In a recent interview with Steve Kirsch, Marjorie Taylor Greene argues that meaningful COVID accountability will never happen because pharmaceutical companies hold too much influence over Congress.
She says requests to subpoena Pfizer during the COVID oversight process were repeatedly denied, despite concerns surrounding vaccine safety and transparency.
Greene also claims lawmakers continue protecting vaccine manufacturers through liability shields because removing them could trigger a wave of lawsuits severe enough to “sink” Big Pharma.
Source: Sense Receptor
Marjorie Taylor Greene says "Nobody will be held accountable for Covid. Nobody"
"The members of the COVID Select Committee on Oversight... were all funded by the pharmaceutical companies"
"I requested over and over again we call Pfizer... I wanted them in front of us so we could question them about the vaccines. I was denied that request over and over again. They would never"
"I was so disappointed in that committee. It was filled with mostly doctors serving in Congress, all of them vaccinated. I think I was the only non-vaccinated member on that committee".
MTG just said the quiet part out loud: Removing the vaccine liability shield would “sink” Big Pharma.
Source: Children’s Health Defense
MTG just said the quiet part out loud: Removing the vaccine liability shield would “sink” Big Pharma.
Which is why Congress will never do it.
“The massive amount of lawsuits would be probably unsustainable.”
Steve Kirsch: “Isn’t that ironic that Congress is supposed to exist to serve the people and protect the people, but it’s actually doing the opposite?”
MTG: “It’s 100% doing the opposite.”
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"Nobody Will Be Held Accountable for Covid. Nobody"
Translation: The whole of the political class supports mass murder.
Try to keep this in mind please: ‘Abortion is communism’ and so is covid, chemtrail, forever war, organized, Fed financed GangStalking, forced population replacement, limitation of justified free expression and government controlled death-management labeled ‘healthcare’. These activities are already spanning many decades and crossing party lines in America.
At the moment when you view these things in context and place them in proper focus you will start reshaping the battlefield, seeing a logical developmental process that is a duplication of what we had seen in Europe in the 20th century. Once you connect the dots and free your mind from hostile propaganda you will be on your way to save your family, your nation and yourself. It is a nasty job but somebody has got to do it. And when you play this game for decades (like I did) you will realize that only hardcore, merciless Nation-State Structures can save the Western World.
She would go down as one of history’s most significant leaders if she exposed the embalmers’ clots phenomenon to the world. No member of congress has given one speech about a terrifying vax side effect that might have killed millions. Congress has big video screens - show the damn pictures.