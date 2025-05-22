Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Scott munson
1h

Depression angst anxiety loneliness despair and why Mark Zuckerberg Bill Gates Anthony Fauci et al must be held legally accountable for their crimes

Mark Zuckerberg's cruelest trick is stealing all of our friends away from us destroying 97% of our audience breach of contract after PROMISING us a way to keep in touch with our friends colleagues coworkers and classmates cruel lie of deceit by Facebook Facebook 2004 redeeming of CIA DARPA lifelog

Now after a life of struggle under government surveillance censorship and persecution Meta Facebook is fourth branch of government suppression banning words thought activities and speech

List of words banned by Meta Facebook leading to shadow ban deletion censorship blocking or outright termination of account

SV40

VAIDS

Vaccine

Ivermectin

Sudden death

Turbo Cancer

Myocarditis Myocardial Myocardia

Reiner Fullrich sp Fullmich

Wuhan

Lab leak

Gain of Function GOF

China Virus

Lab virus

Crispr gene splice

DEPOPULATION

Areas of discussion limited

mRNA

Anthony Fauci

Bill Gates

UN AGENDA 21 2030 depopulation

Chemtrails GeoEngineering Cloud Seeding

HAARP

Havana Syndrome microwave weapons

Directed energy weapons

5G beam forming

MIMO multiple input multiple output

Content creators banned from social media

John Doe 1-100 Jane Doe 1-100

