By Frank Bergman May 29, 2025

Leading scientists are sounding the alarm after official government data from the Czech Republic revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have caused over 200,000 fetal deaths.

A major study, which included 1.3 million Czech women, uncovered staggering surges in miscarriages among those who had received the injections.

The study analyzed women in the Czech Republic aged 18-39 years.

The official government data was obtained from the Institute of Health Information and Statistics of the Czech Republic (IHIS).

During the study, the researchers compared the number of live births among vaccinated and unvaccinated women.

Alarmingly, they found that fetal deaths skyrocketed in the “vaccinated” group.

The data contained the number of births per month between January 2021 and December 2023.

It also shows whether the women were “vaccinated” or unvaccinated” for Covid.

The researchers classed “vaccinated” as women who had received at least one Covid “vaccine” dose by the date of delivery.

The study was led by Dr. Vibeke Maniche, a professor at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

The results of the study were published in Preprints.

The researchers explain that they launched the study to identify the cause of soaring miscarriages recorded around the world since the pandemic.

Following their investigation, they found that rates of successful conceptions (SCs), i.e., conceptions leading to live births 9 months later, we far lower among women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

They warn that the injections have a devastating influence on human fecundability and fertility.

The study found that Covid “vaccines” caused one-third of pregnancies in vaccinated women (ages 18–39) to end in miscarriages or stillbirths.

From 2021 to 2023, the “vaccines” caused over 200,000 fetal deaths in the Czech Republic alone.

However, the researchers warn that these findings will be reflected in other nations around the world with similar mass-vaccination campaigns, such as the United States, Canada, and European countries.

The findings suggest that spike proteins or nanoparticles from the “vaccines” may trigger the mother’s immune system to attack the fetus.

The researchers argue that pressures for women to get “vaccinated” before and during their pregnancy led to the unprecedented surge in fetal deaths.

In the “Discussion” section of the study’s paper, the researchers note that “to defer vaccination was against sanctioned national public recommendations in the Czech Republic at the time.”

They argue that “the total fertility rate would have remained relatively constant throughout the study period” had Covid mRNA “vaccines” not been rolled out for public use.

They are now calling for the deadly impact of the injections to be fully investigated on a global level.

The news comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance earlier this week to remove Covid “vaccines” from its list of recommended immunizations for healthy children and pregnant women.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the announcement Tuesday in a video shared on X.

In the video, Kennedy appears alongside FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya.

“Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy said.

“That ends today — it’s common sense and it’s good science,” Bhattacharya added.

Makary also chimed in, noting that there’s no evidence healthy kids need a Covid “vaccine.”

Most countries have stopped recommending the mRNA injections for children.

“We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America healthy again,” Kennedy concluded.

Dr. Mike Yeadon Comments on "The mRNA-based pseudo-“vaccines” destroy over 60% of non-renewable egg supply of female rats."

May 29, 2025: Mainstream media and alternative media are buzzing with news coverage of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kennedy’s announcement on Tuesday on X that, “As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

Except the CDC is Still Recommending the COVID Shots for EVERYONE, Including Healthy Babies and Pregnant Women

The CDC is literally still recommending the COVID shots for everyone, including babies, children, adults and pregnant women, ‘healthy’ or otherwise.

Enough With the Theatre, Recall the Shots

