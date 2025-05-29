Exposing The Darkness

User's avatar
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
3h

🎯 BREAKING: The CDC Still Recommends the COVID-19 Jab

...to protect you from viruses never proven to exist. 🧬🧚‍♂️

Because science™ says trust the PCR, ignore isolation, and line up for your next mystery poke.

But before you roll up your sleeve, here's what else might roll in:

🧨 #10 – Bell’s Palsy 😶‍🌫️

Don’t worry—you’ll always have half a smile, no matter what.

#9 – Menstrual Mayhem 💉🩸

Because nothing says "safe and effective" like Aunt Flo showing up in combat boots—or not at all.

#8 – Brain Fog 🌫️🧠

Finally, a way to make small talk with jabbed coworkers even more confusing!

#7 – Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) 🛌⚰️

Because apparently, dropping dead in your sleep is just another quirk of the "new normal."

#6 – Pericarditis 📦❤️

Inflammation so trendy, even your heart wants to pack up and move out.

#5 – Blood Clots 🧊🩸

Who needs proper circulation when you can be a human lava lamp?

#4 – Autoimmune Disorders 🔁🦠

Why fight ’viruses’ when you can just fight yourself?

#3 – Neurological Disorders ⚡🧍‍♂️

Twitch, shake, and roll! Brought to you by your favorite Life Neutralizing Particles.

#2 – Turbo Cancer 🚀🧬

The express lane to oncologist visits. Blink and it's stage 4.

#1 – Death 💀💉

The ultimate side effect. No booster needed after this one.

🧪 So remember:

Still no proof of isolated virus = still no valid causation.

But plenty of proof of harm = plenty of reasons to say no thanks. 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♀️

🗓️ Got questions? Great! Just don’t ask the CDC—they're still trying to PCR test a ’virus’ into existence. 😉

Reply
1 reply
m cameron's avatar
m cameron
2h

Its worse than greed its a Satanic death cult

Reply
