By Frank Bergman February 11, 2025

A major new study involving 9 million people has confirmed that Covid mRNA “booster” shots cause surges in deaths, hospitalizations, a diagnoses of deadly diseases.

Alarmingly, the study also found that people who received the so-called “boosters” were more likely to become infected with COVID-19.

The study, led by Professor George N. Ioannou from the University of Washington in Seattle, was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The research was performed by teams from the University of Washington, the Yale School of Medicine, the Yale School of Public Health, Oregon State University, the University of Michigan, and various Veterans Affairs regional departments.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Marking one of the largest Covid “vaccines” studies to date, the researchers analyzed the VHA electronic health record data system.

During their study, the researchers analyzed the data of over 9 million veterans.

After reviewing the vast data in the VHA system, the study found that people who received a “booster” mRNA “vaccine” for Covid in 2023 and 2024 were more likely to get Covid, be admitted to hospital, or die.

They analyzed data from VHA’s comprehensive electronic health record system to compare outcomes between people who had received the booster and those who hadn’t.

The researchers found that vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 infection was -3.26%, indicating “a statistically significant higher infection rate in vaccinated individuals compared to the unvaccinated control group,” according to leading epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who reported on the study.

They also found increases in hospitalization and death among those who had taken the “vaccine.”

“Our findings call for accelerated efforts to develop new vaccination strategies that could provide higher and more sustained protection in the current era of COVID-19,” the researchers concluded.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the boosters before clinical trials for efficacy were conducted.

The researchers said it is “impossible to conduct such trials and still make the vaccine available” in time for respiratory virus season when cases are likely to surge.

However, the findings show rushing the “vaccines” out for public use caused more problems than it solved.

The authors analyzed the data of over 9 million veterans, most of whom are older and have “a high burden of underlying medical conditions.”

However, the data highlights how more vulnerable citizens were impacted by the “vaccines” that were supposed to protect them.

Despite public health officials and the corporate media insisting that older people needed vaccines for protection, the data shows that those who were unvaccinated were less likely to get sick or die.

The researchers identified people in the database who had taken the boosters and compared their outcomes with similar people who had not.

They analyzed data collected between Oct. 2, 2023, and Jan. 3, 2024.

The study identified approximately 590,000 people out of the 9 million records who took the XBB.1.5 mRNA “booster.”

The researchers then used a statistical algorithm to choose the same number of people from the unvaccinated cohort.

The researchers elected unvaccinated people who they thought best matched the vaccinated cohort according to measured variables using a statistical algorithm.

Those who chose to get vaccinated were older and chronically sicker.

On average, they were 7.1 years older, 46.8% more likely to have chronic kidney disease, 41.9% more likely to have diabetes, 45.1% more likely to have chronic heart disease, 65.3% more likely to have chronic heart failure, 38.3% more likely to have chronic lung disease, 36.0% more likely to suffer from dementia.

They had more comorbidities, a higher Care Assessment Need score for mortality, more primary care encounters in the last two years, more recent COVID-19 vaccinations, more recent COVID-19 infections, and were 74.1% more likely to have received an immunosuppressive or cancer treatment within the last year.

However, the researchers were about to select unvaccinated people with a similar average age and levels of health.

The authors found that over a mean follow-up of 176 days, vaccine efficacy was -3.26 against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

They also found that the “boosted” group was 16.64% more likely to be hospitalized.

Alarmingly, the group that received a “booster” shot was 26.61% more likely to die.

They noted the “relatively low” efficacy against hospitalization and death “declined rapidly over time.”

The authors did not explain why efficacy may have been negative.

Hulscher noted the paper’s findings corroborate five other peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the negative efficacy of the Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

A peer-reviewed paper published in Cureus in December 2024 found that vaccinated people had an 85% greater chance of developing COVID-19 infection relative to their unvaccinated peers.

Another study of people in Iceland during the Omicron wave published in JAMA Network Open in 2022 made similar findings.

The study concluded that the odds of reinfection were 42% higher for those who received two or more doses of “vaccines” compared to those with one dose or less.

Another study published in Nature Communications in June 2022 reported that the effectiveness of both Pfizer and Moderna against Omicron strains waned to negative efficacy after one to three months, Hulscher wrote.

A 2023 Cleveland Clinic study found the risk of COVID-19 infection increased with the number of vaccine doses.

Furthermore, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found that vaccinated children without prior infection were more likely to get infected and develop symptomatic COVID-19 than their unvaccinated counterparts.

“It’s time for these infection-promoting genetic injections to be immediately removed from global markets,” Hulscher wrote.

