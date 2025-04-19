One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 19, 2025

An alarming study involving over 2 million participants has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause devastating long-term harm by sabotaging people’s immune systems.

The major study found that mRNA injections attack thyroid function, making recipients vulnerable to deadly diseases such as cancer.

The group of leading researchers behind the study is sounding the alarm with an urgent warning about the long-term effects of Covid mRNA injections on thyroid health.

The study was led by renowned neurology and radiology experts Drs. Kai-Lun Cheng and Hsiang-Lin Lee, both with Chung Shan Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan.

The groundbreaking study was published by Oxford University Press in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

During the study, which included over 2.3 million patients, the researchers used the TriNetX federated data platform, which aggregates real-world electronic medical records.

The researchers analyzed a staggering 2,333,496 patients through a retrospective cohort study spanning two years.

Half of the group was vaccinated for Covid and the other half was unvaccinated.

The study found that Covid “vaccines” influence the incidence of thyroid dysfunction, including subacute thyroiditis, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism.

The study’s findings are both striking and unsettling.

The researchers identified a significant increase in hypothyroidism risk from 6 to 12 months post-vaccination (HR: 1.14–1.30).

Among recipients of mRNA “vaccines,” the data is even more alarming: at 12 months, both hyperthyroidism cases and hypothyroidism risks were significantly elevated (HR: 1.16–2.13).

These trends suggest thyroid autoimmunity or endocrine homeostasis disruptions are triggered by Covid shots.

The potential long-term endocrine effects demand rigorous follow-up research, the researchers warn.

If thyroid dysregulation is a post-vaccination reality, physicians must be proactive in monitoring thyroid function in vaccinated individuals, especially those receiving mRNA injections.

Public health officials, meanwhile, must also warn the public about the dangers, ensuring that emerging safety signals are neither ignored nor dismissed as fringe speculation.

The researchers warn that when the Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger thyroid autoimmunity or disrupt endocrine homeostasis, the health consequences could be far-reaching and devastating.

The issue can trigger hypothyroidism, leading to persistent fatigue, weight gain, depression, and cardiovascular risks such as elevated cholesterol, heart disease, and death.

Cognitive impairment, reproductive issues, and increased susceptibility to autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto’s thyroiditis further compound the potential long-term damage.

Conversely, hyperthyroidism could manifest as unintended weight loss, muscle weakness, heart palpitations, anxiety, and osteoporosis, risking a life-threatening thyroid storm.

Beyond the thyroid, immune dysregulation could heighten vulnerability to chronic autoimmune disorders, endocrine dysfunctions affecting adrenal and insulin regulation, and potential lifelong dependence on hormone replacement therapy.

The key questions remain: Are these effects transient or permanent?

Are certain populations more vulnerable?

The researchers also raised concerns that mRNA technology could inadvertently trigger broader immune system disruptions.

If so, proactive thyroid monitoring in vaccinated individuals is essential, alongside urgent research into vaccine-induced immune modulation.

The conversation must now extend beyond COVID-19 prevention to long-term endocrine health.

Meanwhile, a growing body of evidence shows that the risks of the “vaccines” far outweigh any alleged benefits.

As Slay News reported, shockwaves have been sent rippling through the scientific community after a study found that around 30 years have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

This means the average life expectancy in Western nations has plunged by 29.6 to 30.71 years.

However, as the death toll rises, several states have now started to fight back.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been hit with criminal referrals from seven U.S. states over deaths and injuries caused by Covid “vaccines” and other pandemic-related charges.

This week, legal groups filed formal criminal referral requests to the attorneys general of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The referrals were submitted by the Vires Law Group and the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation.

The groups are urging state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is accused of committing multiple crimes during and after the pandemic.

The crimes include murder, involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, terrorism, and more.

