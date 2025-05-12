Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renate's avatar
Renate
1h

The question here is, who will report this? The NYTimes? The JAMA? CNN?

I’ve followed the Covid lies for years now and am waiting for the headlines.

At some point it will have to happen?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark terrell's avatar
Mark terrell
1h

Medical officials are actively belittling and dismissing criticisms of this "product" to this day in my country. A normal person would want to examine this information, see what is happening, and then develop strategies to counteract the detrimental effect and insure it doesn't happen again. But no. And the public is probably so afraid of never being able to get any medical care (we have the lowest per capital doctor and hospital bed rate of any modern country in the world) that they say nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture